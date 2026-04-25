Temperature breaches 42 degree Celcius mark in Lucknow as UP reels under intense heatwave

A spell of intense heat swept across Uttar Pradesh on Saturday, with temperatures soaring well above normal in several parts of the state. The sharp rise in mercury levels has pushed many districts into heatwave conditions, offering little relief to residents grappling with prolonged hot and dry weather. Lucknow is currently experiencing an intense heatwave, with temperatures between 42°C and 45°C (Photo: Mushtaq Ali/HT)

Temperatures in Uttar Pradesh crossed the 40-degree mark at several places on Friday. The maximum temperature in Lucknow remained at 42.5 degree Celsius, 3.4 degrees above the season's normal. The minimum temperature, however, was recorded at 22.6 degree Celsius, according to India meteorological department.

Prayagraj was the hottest with temperature rising to 45.2 degree Celsius, 4.6 degrees above normal. Varanasi, Banda and Agra followed the trend with 44.3 degrees Celsius, 44.2 degrees Celsius and 44 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Najibabad and Muzaffarnagar saw a minor respite from heat, with temperatures in these cities ranging below 40 degrees Celsius.

Lucknow forecast today The Met department has warned of a heat wave situation, forecasting clear skies in Lucknow and its neighbourhood on Saturday, with maximum and minimum temperatures to be around 43 and 26 degrees Celsius.

The weather is likely to remain dry over the state, it was forecast.

The Met department has also said that the heat wave is very likely at isolated places during the daytime in western Uttar Pradesh and at a few places in the eastern parts of the state. Heatwave and dry conditions are also forecasted for next week.

Delhi forecast today The national capital woke up to a hotter Saturday, with temperatures crossing the 40-degree mark. The maximum temperature is expected to range between 42 degree Celsius and 44 degree Celsius, while the minimum may settle around 25.2 degree Celsius.

The sky is likely to remain partly cloudy, with heatwave conditions prevailing, according to IMD. Hot surface winds are expected to blow at speeds of 15–25 kmph, with gusts reaching up to 35 kmph during the day.