Temperatures likely to drop in UP after tomorrow: Met
A reprieve from the excruciating heat is expected after June 15 as the maximum and minimum temperatures will drop after some parts of Uttar Pradesh will experience pre-monsoon rain, a Met official said. The Met department has not issued any further warning of a heat wave.
Continuing with the pleasant news, the southwest monsoon is likely to advance over some more parts of East and Central India and some parts of Uttar Pradesh between June 16 and 23, according to the IMD bulletin. Last year, the southwest monsoon reached UP by June 5 and had covered all parts of the state by June 14.
However, on Monday, the day temperatures in a few cities were in excess of 45 degrees Celsius. Banda was hottest with 45.8 degrees Celsius, Kanpur 45.7, Varanasi 45.6, Fatehgarh 45.5, Prayagraj 45.1, Sultanpur and Fatehpur 44.6, Agra 44.5 and Fursatganj 44.4.
The southwest monsoon will enter UP from the eastern districts before progressing towards Western parts. The monsoon is expected to cover Central UP including the state capital five days after it arrives in the eastern part of the state.
Bombay HC may hear Nawab Malik, Anil Deshmukh's bail plea on Friday: Report
The Rajya Sabha polls in Maharashtra on Friday will see a battle between the opposition BJP and the ruling Shiv Sena-headed Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, of which the NCP is a part. The western state will see a contest for six seats with seven candidates being in the fray.
Kanpur man arrested for post on Prophet
He is the third social media user to have been arrested in the past two days. BJYM leader, Harshit Srivastava, and Hindu Samanvaya Samiti president, Tushar Shukla, were sent to jail for 14 days in judicial custody for similar offence.
Covid-19: At 2,813 cases, Maharashtra sees highest single-day jump since Feb 15
With Maharashtra and other states and Union territories (UTs), including Delhi, reporting continuous rise in Covid-19 cases, Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan has asked them to maintain a strict vigilance and take pre-emptive action in regions that are showing concerns.
CM Himanta Biswa Sarma expands Assam cabinet, rejigs portfolio
Governor Jagdish Mukhi administered the oath of office and secrecy to Jayanta Malla Baruah and Nandita Garlosa. The strength of the council has now gone up to 16. BJP has 13 ministers while allies Asom Gana Parishad two and United Peoples’ Party Liberal one.
Nupur Sharma summoned on June 22 by Maharashtra Police over remarks on Prophet
The Maharashtra Police on Tuesday summoned suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma on June 22 for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Prophet Mohammed recently that drew condemnation from several Islamic nations and opposition parties.
