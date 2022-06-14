Temperatures likely to drop in UP after tomorrow: Met

A reprieve from the excruciating heat is expected after June 15 as the maximum and minimum temperatures will drop after some parts of Uttar Pradesh will experience pre-monsoon rain, a Met official said. The Met department has not issued any further warning of a heat wave.

Continuing with the pleasant news, the southwest monsoon is likely to advance over some more parts of East and Central India and some parts of Uttar Pradesh between June 16 and 23, according to the IMD bulletin. Last year, the southwest monsoon reached UP by June 5 and had covered all parts of the state by June 14.

However, on Monday, the day temperatures in a few cities were in excess of 45 degrees Celsius. Banda was hottest with 45.8 degrees Celsius, Kanpur 45.7, Varanasi 45.6, Fatehgarh 45.5, Prayagraj 45.1, Sultanpur and Fatehpur 44.6, Agra 44.5 and Fursatganj 44.4.

The southwest monsoon will enter UP from the eastern districts before progressing towards Western parts. The monsoon is expected to cover Central UP including the state capital five days after it arrives in the eastern part of the state.