Thai tourists wearing unique masks, crowns denied entry to Taj Mahal
AGRA A group of six tourists from Thailand was denied entry to the Taj Mahal on Wednesday as they were in ceremonial attire and wanted to make videos of themselves while wearing unique masks and metal crowns. They had not sought any prior permission for the shoot, for which a fee is also paid, stated ASI officials.
“There are no restrictions on entry and foreign guests are more than welcome at the Taj Mahal. But the issue was about filming as the group was interested in filming themselves in ceremonial attire when they reached the Taj Mahal entrance,” stated RK Patel, superintending archaeologist for Archaeological Survey of India (Agra circle).
“There are provisions to allow shooting at Taj, but for that, one has to pay at least ₹1 lakh while permission for filming is granted only till the red sandstone platform, just after entering the Royal Gate facing the mausoleum. These visitors were not aware about such provision and thus had to return. But they went towards Dussehra Ghat on the eastern side of Taj Mahal,” he said.
“Their traditional attire was typical as it had pointed objects and masks. The visitors were advised to remove these masks but they were not prepared to do so and returned without lodging any formal complaint,” stated the ASI chief in Agra.
This is not the first time that controversies have erupted over entry to the Taj Mahal complex, where the Supreme Court has already banned protests, rallies and promotional activities.
In May 2017, right wing organisations, including the Vishwa Hindu Parishad and the Bajrang Dal, staged a protest at the Taj Mahal while some of the activists entered the monument wearing saffron clothes. They were angry as some supermodels, who visited the monument two days before them, had been asked to deposit their saffron stoles at the Taj gate.
Recently, a seer from Ayodhya was denied entry to the Taj Mahal after he insisted on carrying ‘dandi’ (stick of a sadhu) along with him. He later called for a protest at the Taj, but was stopped again. Besides, various right wing activists have time and again recited ‘Shiv Chalisa’ stating that Taj Mahal was ‘Tejo Mahalaya’ (a Shiv temple).
-
BMC adds new clauses in tender process to keep local contractors away
Mumbai With the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation floating a ₹5,800 crore tender for road repair works, the highest in history of the civic body, the administration has implemented multiple new clauses to keep local contractors at bay. According to the eligibility clauses mentioned in the latest tender document, the BMC stated that contractors must have experience in civil engineering road works in the state and national highways.
-
Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation market spaces in Sanpada to be allotted to hawkers soon
While the hawkers continue to swell on the streets of Navi Mumbai, two daily market complexes constructed by Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation have been lying unused. These markets at Sanpada Sector 4 and Sector 14 have been constructed to provide efficient facilities for the residents of the nodes and also to control the ever-increasing hawker menace in the area. Unfortunately, though, the fully-equipped markets have been ready since months.
-
Three masked men loot ₹13 lakh at gunpoint from Jalandhar bank
Three masked men barged into the Industrial Area branch of UCO Bank in Jalandhar and looted about Rs 13 lakh along with gold at gunpoint in broad daylight, police said on Thursday. There was no security guard present at the bank branch situated on Sodal Road. The robbers took away the money after holding employees and customers hostage. Deputy commissioner of police Jagmohan Singh said there was no security guard deployed at the bank.
-
Every patient a subject of research for docs: Yogi
LUCKNOW Chief minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurated a new auditorium and the National Centre for Policy Research in Tobacco Control at the All-India Institute of Medical Sciences in Gorakhpur on Thursday. He urged doctors to do something new in their respective field of specialization and said that every patient was also a subject of research for them. Referring to encephalitis, the chief minister said this disease spread in eastern UP districts in 1977-78.
-
Illegal constructions razed on Lucknow-Kanpur highway
LUCKNOW The National Highways Authority of India, in co-ordination with the Banthra police on Thursday, carried out a drive to remove encroachments and demolish illegal constructions on the Lucknow-Kanpur highway. The footpath and service lane alongside Lucknow-Kanpur road was freed of encroachments. The officials discussed the plan to streamline traffic on three national highways connecting Lucknow to Kanpur, Barabanki and Sitapur.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics