‘Third front’ buzz gains traction after Maurya-Azad meeting in Lucknow

Days after AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi stated that he was exploring the possibility of a “third front” in Uttar Pradesh ahead of the 2027 assembly elections, veteran OBC leader Swami Prasad Maurya’s meeting with Nagina MP Chandrashekhar Azad on Wednesday has fuelled speculation over the emergence of an alternative political platform to challenge both the ruling BJP-led NDA and the opposition INDIA bloc. Swami Prasad Maurya and Chandrashekhar Azad during their meeting in Lucknow on Wednesday. (Sourced)

Maurya, founder of the Apni Janata Party (AJP) and a former minister who has been associated with the BSP, BJP and SP, described the nearly one-hour meeting in Lucknow as “formal”. However, political observers see it as the beginning of efforts to bring together smaller parties, with the possibility of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) also joining in.

Sources indicate that Maurya is keen on uniting parties with support among OBCs, Dalits and minorities who are disillusioned with larger formations such as the BJP, Samajwadi Party and Congress. Chandrashekhar Azad, who has maintained an independent political line, has repeatedly ruled out formal alliances with major parties while keeping the option of selective tie-ups open.

Owaisi, who recently campaigned in the SP stronghold in Bahraich, has openly signalled readiness to partner with anyone willing to defeat the BJP in the state. The trio had earlier jointly contested the 2025 Bihar assembly elections.

In Uttar Pradesh, Chandrashekhar Azad’s party is already selecting candidates and conducting interviews at a Lucknow guest house, underlining the significance of Maurya’s visit.

Though no formal announcement has been made, the development highlights the fluid nature of Uttar Pradesh politics, where smaller players often seek to carve out space in an otherwise bipolar contest. Whether these efforts translate into a viable third front remains to be seen, but they have added a new layer of intrigue to the run-up to the 2027 UP assembly polls.