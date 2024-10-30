This Diwali marks Lord Ram’s return home after 500 years: PM

LUCKNOW This Diwali will be historic as after a 500-year wait thousands of lamps will be lit in the temple built on the birthplace of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya on the festival, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday. He said it would be a Diwali “when our Ram returns home” and this time the wait is over not after 14 years, but after 500 years. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with Union minister of health and family welfare JP Nadda, hands over an ‘Ayushman card’ to a beneficiary during an event, at All India Institute of Ayurveda (AIIA) in New Delhi on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

“While we have celebrated many Diwalis, but this Diwali is historic. After 500 years, an extraordinary moment has come when thousands of lamps will be lit at the Ramlalla temple built on Lord Ram’s birthplace in Ayodhya. It will be a remarkable celebration, as this Diwali marks the return of Lord Ram to his home, not after 14 years as in the Ramayan, but after 500 years,” he remarked.

The PM made the remarks after launching development projects worth nearly ₹12,850 crore and extending his government’s flagship health insurance scheme Ayushman Bharat to all senior citizens aged 70 years and above. He extended wishes for Dhanteras and Dhanvantari Jayanti to the people on the occasion of the 9th Ayurveda Day event in Delhi and virtually connected nationwide. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath attended the event from Meerut.

Modi emphasized that the celebration of health and good fortune on Dhanteras is more than coincidence — it symbolises the philosophy of Indian culture. He quoted ancient wisdom, “Arogyam Param Bhagyam”, meaning that health is the highest blessing and true wealth.