Those talking of protecting heritage threatened: Yogi

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday hit out at the Opposition and secularists, without taking any names, on a wide range of issues from the Constitution, Ram Mandir, India’s heritage, the proposed no-confidence motion against Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, the Opposition MPs’ notice seeking impeachment of an Allahabad high court judge, besides the temple found in Sambhal after remaining closed for 46 years and the riots in the Western UP district in 1978. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath addressing Hindustan Divya Maha Kumbh 2025 Conclave in Lucknow. (HT photo)

Addressing the Hindustan Divya Maha Kumbh 2025 Conclave in Lucknow, Adityanath said, “These people will intimidate every person who will speak the truth, who will protect India’s heritage. These people will try to shut his mouth by threatening him. These are the people who made the heritage of Kumbh a synonym for dirt, stampede, anarchy. On one hand, our heritage and tradition is that the tradition of Kumbh should be associated with cleanliness, order and security, this will be Maha Kumbh in 2025. Preparations for the same are going on,” he stated.

He also questioned the Opposition’s silence on the massacre of Hindus 46 years ago in Sambhal.

Adityanath said, “The temple which was closed 46 years ago in Sambhal during their tenure, has come in front of everyone. Their mentality has been exposed in front of everyone. Did the administration build that ancient temple in Sambhal overnight? Did such an ancient idol of Bajrang Bali come there overnight? Was the Jyotirlinga that was found there not a belief? Why have those barbarians who carried out the massacre in Sambhal 46 years ago not been punished till date? Why is there was no discussion? What was their fault? Whoever speaks the truth will be threatened, there will be an attempt to shut him up, that is why these people will try to carry forward similar propaganda about Kumbh as well.”

Referring to recent statements made by Allahabad High Court Justice Shekhar Kumar Yadav, the chief minister also said that recently a judge of Allahabad High Court who spoke the truth is being put in the dock in such a way that these people are ready to bring a motion of impeachment against him in the country’s Upper House.

He also said the people who actually strangled the Constitution of the country and secretly inserted the word secular in the Constitution are mourning in their homes today.

“They are troubled by how Kashi Vishwanath Dham was transformed. They are troubled by how Ram Mandir was built in Ayodhya and how Ayodhya became so divine and grand. They are troubled by the fact that they ruled for decades but could not do anything. They are cursing us for their incompetence. We all have to look at this mentality of theirs,” he said.

He also stated, “Those who believe that if they were not there, India would not have been discovered, they do not have patience and therefore if anyone speaks for the heritage of India, they will intimidate and threaten them. Observe the incidents that have happened in the last six months.”

“On 9th November 2019, five judges of the Hon’ble Supreme Court gave a unanimous decision, putting an end to the Ram Janmabhoomi dispute. The dispute is over forever. Neither the Muslims nor the Hindus have any problem, but those who do politics in their name, in the name of secularism, have a problem. Today, Ram Mandir has been built in Ayodhya. They still threaten those judges. These are the ones who do hypocrisy in front of the country in the name of the Constitution. These are the same people who want to suppress the voice by bringing a no-confidence motion against the Hon’ble Chairman of the Rajya Sabha, who is also the Vice President of the country, who is discharging his duties. As a chairman, he worked according to his duties, on that basis the talk of no-confidence motion against him started,” he said.