Those who insult Indian culture were once called secular: Yogi

LUCKNOW Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said that after Independence, some people in India distorted the meaning of secularism, and championed those who mocked Indian traditions as the “true seculars”. The CM said sports is no longer a waste of time and money and announced reward amounts for medal winners. (File Photo)

Adityanath was in Jhansi to attend the concluding ceremony of the 36th Regional Sports Meet organised by Vidya Bharati Purvi, where he announced reward amounts for medal winners in Olympics, Asian Games, Commonwealth games, World Cup championship, SAF and National Games.

“After Independence, there was a race to appear secular. Institutions like Vidya Bharati recognised the danger of this thinking and worked, without any government support, to establish education centres rooted in national and cultural values,” said the CM addressing the gathering.

“People defined secularism in their own way...those who criticised or insulted India’s traditions, culture and values were considered more secular. This mindset created an environment of alienation and extremism in the country,” said Adityanath, adding that Vidya Bharati runs over 25,000 formal and informal educational centres across India.

The CM emphasised that sports should no longer is seen as a waste of time and money, and today it has become a powerful medium for self-reliance and inspiration, enabling individuals to excel in various fields. He described sports as a means of holistic development, emphasizing that healthy and strong citizens are vital to achieving Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a Viksit Bharat.

He also highlighted India’s legacy in hockey, recalling that under Major Dhyan Chand’s leadership, India clinched two Olympic gold medals. “This is the same land that produced the ‘Magician of Hockey’. Under Major Dhyan Chand’s leadership, India won two gold medals. The highest award in sports is named after him. A sports university will soon be established in Meerut,” he added.

Paying tribute to Jhansi’s historic legacy, CM Yogi described the city as “the land of Rani Lakshmibai, who, at just 23, sacrificed her life for the nation.”

The CM also attacked the opposition. “Before 2017, Uttar Pradesh was considered a BIMARU state. But in just eight and a half years, it has become the country’s second-largest economy, and is poised to claim the top spot soon. Today, citizens of Uttar Pradesh do not face an identity crisis,” he said.

He said the state government is running several schemes to promote sports; playgrounds are being built in every village, mini-stadiums in every development block, stadiums in every district, and open gyms in cities. Adityanath also mentioned that 500 players have been given direct government jobs based on their medal performance.

In upcoming recruitments, direct appointments will be made on positions like deputy SP, tehsildar, kanungo and sports officer, he added.

The CM also appreciated the Bhani Devi Goyal Saraswati Vidya Mandir and announced that a mini stadium will be constructed here so that future sports events could be organised in a better way.

The CM mentioned the reward amounts for medal winners

Olympics (individual events)

Gold Medal: ₹6 crore

Silver Medal: ₹4 crore

Bronze Medal: ₹2 crore

Olympics (team events)

Gold Medal: ₹3 crore

Silver Medal: ₹2 crore

Bronze Medal: Rs1 crore

Asian Games

Gold: ₹3 crore

Silver: ₹1.5 crore

Bronze: ₹75 lakh

Commonwealth Games

Gold: ₹1.5 crore

Silver: ₹75 lakh

Bronze: ₹50 lakh

World Cup championship

Gold: ₹1.5 crore

Silver: ₹75 lakh

Bronze: ₹50 lakh

SAF Games and National Games (Individual)

Gold: ₹6 lakh

Silver: ₹4 lakh

Bronze: ₹2 lakh

National Games (Team)

Gold: ₹2 lakh

Silver: ₹1 lakh

Bronze: ₹50,000

Additionally

₹10 lakh incentive to Olympics participants

and ₹5 lakh to Commonwealth and Asian Games participants.

Lakshman Award (Male) and Rani Lakshmibai Award (Female) for players

₹20,000 monthly assistance to players receiving Arjuna, Dronacharya or Khel Ratna Awards.

Monthly pension of ₹4,000 to ₹10,000 for players in old age.