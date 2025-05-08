Those who targeted ‘sindoor’ of India’s daughters lost their clan: Yogi

LUCKNOW Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said that ‘Operation Sindoor’ is a powerful response to terrorists, declaring that those who dared to snatch the ‘sindoor’ (vermilion) of India’s daughters paid with the destruction of their own families. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath during the mock drill at the Reserve Police Lines in Lucknow on Wednesday. (Deepak Gupta/HT Photo)

“Operation Sindoor is a symbol of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Indian Army’s commitment and sensitivity towards the country’s sisters and daughters. The bravery of the armed forces has full support of people,” he said reviewing civil defence preparations during the mock drill in Lucknow.

“Those who tried to snatch the ‘sindoor’ (vermilion) of India’s sisters and daughters had to lose their ‘khandaan’ (clan),” he added.

Terming the Indian forces’ response to the Pahalgam terror attack as “decisive”, he said: “We won’t let anyone play with the honour and pride of the nation. The country comes first. Those who conspire against ‘Bharat Mata’ will have to face the consequences.”

Adityanath voiced strong support for the armed forces, asserting that national security remains the top priority — whether in villages, cities, or neighbourhoods. He urged not just NCC cadets, homeguards, and scouts, but every citizen to step forward and support security agencies, stressing that protecting the nation is a shared responsibility.

He also congratulated the three armed forces, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the defence minister and the Union Cabinet on behalf of the people of Uttar Pradesh for their firm response to the Pahalgam incident. He offered condolences to the families of Indians who lost their lives in the attack.

The CM interacted with officials from various civil defence agencies to assess their preparedness. He said mock drills like these help the general public understand what steps to take in emergencies, which is essential for national security.

As soon as the mock drill was launched by the NDRF, sirens went off, followed by a blackout to simulate an enemy airstrike. Civilians moved to safe zones, and once the second siren declared the end of the threat, the injured were given first aid. Firefighters, medical staff, and rescue teams stepped in to assist. Citizens were also trained on how to deal with collapsed structures and chemical attacks.