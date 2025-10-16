Three bodies found in separate areas of Lucknow

In a span of 24 hours on Wednesday, police recovered three bodies from different parts of the city, Para, Jankipuram, and Aishbagh, prompting separate investigations. While one case is suspected to be a murder, the other two involve unidentified men whose causes of death are yet to be determined. Representational image (Sourced)

In Para, sanitation workers discovered a naked body stuffed inside a sack near the Vikram Nagar overbridge around 10 am. The body, belonging to a man aged between 28 and 30 years, was found amid garbage near a vegetable market.

According to police, the man had his hands and legs tied with rope and his mouth sealed with tape. Deep head wounds indicated he was allegedly assaulted before being killed. Police suspect the murder took place elsewhere, and the body was later dumped near the bridge late Tuesday night. Investigators also found tyre marks at the spot. Forensic experts collected evidence from the scene for further investigation.

ADCP (West) Dhananjay Kushwaha, who inspected the site, said several teams have been assigned to identify the deceased and crack the case. “The body has been sent for post-mortem examination to confirm the cause of death. We are also checking missing person records,” he said.

In another incident, a man aged around 70 was found dead near L Plaza, close to Gokuldham Society in Jankipuram, around 1 pm. A local resident, Vishal Verma, noticed the body and informed the police. Despite repeated efforts, the deceased could not be identified, and his body was sent for autopsy to establish the cause of death.

Meanwhile, in Aishbagh, police recovered the body of an unidentified man from a roadside drain near the weighbridge in the Bazaarkhala area around 11 am. The deceased, believed to be around 45 years old, was reportedly mentally unstable and survived by begging near the Aishbagh Ramlila Ground.

The body was pulled out with the help of locals and sent for a post-mortem examination. Police said no visible injury marks were found, and the cause of death would be known after the autopsy.