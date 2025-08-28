Search
Thu, Aug 28, 2025
Three held for strangling man to death in UP’s Amroha

ByHT Correspondent, Meerut
Published on: Aug 28, 2025 08:08 pm IST

Amroha SP Amit Kumar Anand said the accused have confessed to their crime, adding strict legal action will be taken against them

Police in Uttar Pradesh’s Amroha district on Thursday arrested three accused for their involvement in the murder of a local man whose body was found near his village on August 23. The police identified the accused as Pokhar of Jabdi village and Deepak of Shekhupura Imma village of Amroha and Ravindra of Naya Tola Sabnima in Bihar’s Patna district.

One of the accused had an affair with the victim’s wife, said police. (For Representation)
As per the police, Bablu Kumar, 40, of Amroha’s Khalkpur village who worked in a private firm in Noida, was strangled to death. Amroha SP Amit Kumar Anand said the accused have confessed to their crime, adding strict legal action will be taken against them.

The police said one of the accused Pokhar, Bablu Kumar’s neighbour, had an illicit relationship with the victim’s wife. Nearly three years ago, a village panchayat had publicly humiliated him over the matter.

On August 23 night when Bablu was returning home from Noida, Pokhar, along with his two accomplices Deepak and Ravindra, followed him. Near Khalkpur village, they overpowered Bablu in a field and strangled him to death with a leather belt. The post-mortem report confirmed that he had been strangled to death.

