Three injured in multiple vehicle collision in Lucknow

Three people got injured after three vehicles collided with each other in an accident that took place on the Lucknow-Sitapur National Highway under BKT and Sairpur police station area of the city on Tuesday. (Pic for representation)

According to police, the accident took place when an SUV driver suddenly applied emergency brakes due to which the car behind it collided with it. A pickup van behind the car also hit the vehicle strongly.

“Three people including the car passenger and the pickup van driver were injured in the accident,” said Manoj Kori, Sairpur police station in-charge.

As soon as the information was received, the Sairpur and Bakshi Ka Talab police station reached the spot. The injured were first taken to the nearest private hospital but due to critical condition, all three were referred to the trauma centre.

Bakshi Ka Talab police station in-charge Sanjay Singh said the injured were identified as Lovli Mishra, her driver Pramod, while the pickup van’s driver was yet to be identified.

After the accident, the SUV driver fled from the spot with his vehicle.