Three members of a gang, which was involved in cheating candidates of UP Police constables’ recruitment exam and other competitive tests, were arrested by Special Task Force (STF) from the Trans-Yamuna area in Agra on Friday evening. Three involved in cheating competitive exam aspirants in STF net

According to a press statement issued by the STF office at Lucknow on Saturday, an extensive campaign was launched by the state government under which various teams and field units of the STF were formed to investigate irregularities in the exams.

Those involved in taking money from applicants of the constables’ recruitment test were placed on radar for helping aspirants copy and deploying ‘paper solvers’.

The STF field unit led by Meerut additional superintendent of police (ASP) Brajesh Kumar Singh had been tipped off about the location of three members of a gang involved at a hotel in Agra, the note read.

The STF team raided the hotel and arrested Akhilesh Yadav and Vinay Kumar of Firozabad and Amit Baghel from the Trans Yamuna area in Agra.

During interrogation, the trio told police that they would promise candidates of success in competitive exams and recruitment thereafter in return for ₹10 lakh to 15 lakh. An amount of ₹50,000 was charged as token money from the candidates.

The accused confessed that at least five-six aspirants had paid them the token amount but got selected for the posts on their own merit.

The gang operated a computer lab by the name of DDSB Online Examination in Sipri Bazar of ITI Colony in Jhansi that was used as a front to extract money from aspirants.

A case was registered under section 318(4) and 316(2) of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at Trans Yamuna police station of Agra.

Akhilesh Yadav has criminal cases registered against him at police stations of Firozabad and Agra for different offences committed.

Also, the STF team recovered four mobile phones, Aadhaar IDs, four exam admit cards, 17 photocopies of exam admit cards and one lakh rupees in cash from the accused.