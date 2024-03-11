Three Kanpur youths drown in Saryu in Ayodhya

In a tragic incident, three friends, aged between 17 and 20 years, from Kanpur drowned in the deep water of Saryu during their visit to Ayodhya for darshan at the Ram temple, on Sunday morning, said senior police officials. The incident occurred in the Kotwali area of the district, they added. The bodies have been sent for postmortem examination after which it will be handed over to their families, said police. (FOR REPRESENTATION)

They said that three other friends were saved by locals jumping into the water after spotting the deceased drowning.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Sharing further details, Ayodhya Range Inspector General (IG), Praveen Kumar informed that the three deceased were identified as BSc student Ravi Mishra (20), BA student Harshit Awasthi (18) and an intermediate student Priyanshu Singh (17), residents of Bank colony in Kanpur’s Barra area.

According to another police official, the youths and their three other friends Aman, Krishna Kumar, and Taanish departed for Ayodhya by train around 9 am on Saturday. They arrived in the evening and spent the night in a Dharamshala located approximately 15 kilometres from Ayodhya.

He said the incident happened when they all went to take a bath in Saryu before visiting the Ram temple. They went to Shamshan Ghat where there is no security instead of taking a holy dip in Saryu on other ghats.

He said Ravi Mishra first entered the water and started sinking due to the heavy current. In a bid to save their friend Harshit and Taanish also entered the water and drowned. The bodies were fished out by divers with the help of locals.

He said the families of the deceased reached Ayodhya after getting information about the incident. The bodies have been sent for postmortem examination after which it will be handed over to their families.