Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Three killed, two injured as car rams into tree in U.P’s Agra

Three killed, two injured as car rams into tree in U.P’s Agra

lucknow news
Published on Nov 12, 2022 08:06 PM IST

Three youths were killed on the spot and two others sustained injuries when the car in which they were travelling rammed against a tree near Palia village on Agra-Fatehabad road in Uttar Pradesh’s Agra district late on Friday night, police said

Those in the ill-fated car were going to Agra from Firozabad. (For Representation)
Those in the ill-fated car were going to Agra from Firozabad. (For Representation)
ByHT Correspondent, Agra

Three youths were killed on the spot and two others sustained injuries when the car in which they were travelling rammed against a tree near Palia village on Agra-Fatehabad road in Uttar Pradesh’s Agra district late on Friday night, police said.

The two injured youths, one of them seriously, were undergoing treatment at a hospital in Agra, they added. Those in the ill-fated car were all in their twenties and were going to Agra from Firozabad.

The deceased were identified as Imran (27), Nasir (23) and Javeen alias Kalam (26). They all belonged to Firozabad. Those injured were identified as Waqas (26) and Owais (23). The accident took place at 11.45 pm on Friday night. Those at a nearby petrol pump rushed to the spot and informed police of the mishap.

On getting information, inspector in charge, Fatehabad police station, Alok Kumar reached the spot. Two of those injured were shifted to hospital for treatment and one of them was serious in condition. The family members of the victims were informed of the tragedy, the police added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, November 12, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out