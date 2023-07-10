Home / Cities / Lucknow News / 3 arrested for killing man while trying to rob liquor store

3 arrested for killing man while trying to rob liquor store

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Jul 10, 2023 12:36 AM IST

“The three accused were trying to break open the shutter of a wine shop in the BBD Police station limits when one of the morning walkers tried to stop them. The three then shot the man and ran away,” said DCP East Hirdesh Kumar.

Police on Sunday arrested three men who allegedly shot a man to death when he tried to stop them from robbing a liquor store in the Tiwariganj area of Lucknow on June 26.

Two stolen motorcycles, a country-made pistols, live cartridges and some cash were seized from their possession.
The prime accused was identified as Salman, 26, a repeat offender who was arrested along with his accomplices Sumil Kanojiya, 22, and Kaif Rashid, 19. According to the police, 33 cases are registered at different police stations of Lucknow against Salman while Sumil is booked in five and Kaif four cases.

“The accused targetted closed shops in the wee hours. They were released from jail recently. They met in jail,” said the police.

