Three more accused arrested over 1984 anti-Sikh riots in Kanpur
The Special Investigation Team on Thursday arrested three more accused in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots of Kanpur.
With this, SIT has so far arrested 22 accused related to different cases of heinous crimes connected to the 1984 anti-Sikh riots in the past month.
Those arrested on Thursday included Ram Pal, 67, brother of three-time corporator Kailash Pal and key accused in the murder of seven people of a family in Dabauli.
Ram Pal allegedly accompanied his brother in murdering Vishakha Singh, his wife Simran Kaur, daughter Gurbachan Kaur and four sons.
The case 404/84 was lodged by two surviving sons of Mahendra Singh and Avtar Singh, who had identified the accused and had named them in their complaint. SIT had arrested Kailash Pal three days ago.
Deputy inspector general (SIT) Balendu Bhushan Singh said Chandra Pratap Singh,67, and Anil Nigam 65, were arrested in connection with case 188A/84 that involved killings of Swarn Singh and his son Gurmesh Singh in Panki locality.
In this case, Singh’s family had named six people in the affidavit filed before the Justice Rangnath Mishra commission. Four of the accused died and two of them were arrested.
SIT was formed three years ago on the Supreme Court directives. It has investigated 11 cases of heinous crimes and identified 73 accused. Singh said efforts were underway to arrest the remaining 51 accused.
-
Free booster shots: Housing societies request BMC to arrange camps
Mumbai Within 24 hours of the Centre announcing free booster shots for citizens between the 18-60 age group for 75 days from July 15, the ward offices of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation have started receiving requests from residential housing societies to hold vaccination camps in their premises. On Thursday, the state cabinet also decided to implement Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav which will kickstart from July 15.
-
Murmu in town, BJP hints at getting more Oppn votes
Mumbai After Uddhav Thackeray was arm-twisted into supporting NDA's presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu, the BJP claimed that it would gather more votes for her from the opposition Congress and Nationalist Congress Party too. Murmu, who was visiting Mumbai on Thursday as part of her campaign trail, decided not to call on the Shiv Sena chief at Matoshree, which raised a few eyebrows. Deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, Chief minister Shinde were also present.
-
Unlicensed pet breeding centres to be shut down in U.P. capital
The Lucknow Municipal Corporation has planned action against unlicensed pet breeding centres mushrooming in different areas of the city. “Many people are running breeding centres without permission. They don't have any knowledge and don't fit into the parameters required for running a breeding centre. Many such centres sell ferocious breeds without training the masters and the dogs. All such centres in the city will be closed down,” said director, animal welfare, LMC, Dr Arvind Rao.
-
All targets achieved on time due to better team work: Yogi Adityanath
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said all the work was completed well on time due to better team efforts after the departments formulated an action plan for the first 100 days of his government in its second term. The 100-day milestone was reached last week. Action plans were also worked out for all the departments for six months, one year, two year and five years, he said.
-
U.P.: HC reserves order on maintainability of plea challenging AU VC’s appointment
The Allahabad high court on Thursday reserved its order on maintainability of a petition challenging appointment of the vice chancellor of the Allahabad University, Professor Sangeeta Srivastava. The bench comprising Chief Justice Rajesh Bindal and Justice JJ Munir heard the public interest litigation petition filed by an RTI activist Naveen Prakash Nautiyal from Uttarakhand. Senior advocate Prashant Bhushan appeared for the petitioner, while advocate Kshitij Shailendra appeared for the Allahabad University.
