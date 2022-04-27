Three murders within 3 days in Muzaffarnagar, Meerut
MEERUT Three broad daylight murders within three days have raised a question mark on the law-and-order situation in the region, with opposition leaders planning to stage a protest soon.
Harpal Saini, 50 and his wife Kaushal,48, were stabbed to death near Khalwada village in Jansath area of Muzaffarnagar district on Tuesday.
Harpal was accused in a murder case and bailed out a month ago. He was returning with his wife Kaushal in an e-rickshaw after appearing in the court on Tuesday afternoon. Three motorcycle -borne assailants, who were wearing masks, stopped the e-rickshaw near Khalwada and dragged the couple from it.
They stabbed Harpal multiple times. When Kaushal ran towards the village to seek help, the assailants chased her, stabbed her to death in full public glare and rode off.
Harpal was a resident of Johra village in Mansoorpur area of the district. He was booked for the murder of his neighbour Vinay Singh in June last year, with his sons Rahul and Shubham. He got bail a month ago while his sons are still in jail. His wife Kaushal was originally from Khalwada village and after seeking bail, he also started living there.
In another incident, 21-year-old Sajid was stabbed to death by his uncles Shahzad, Javed and Naushad on a busy road of Lisari Gate area in Meerut on Sunday evening.
The entire incident was recorded in a CCTV camera. The footage showed that Javed and Naushad grabbed the hands and feet of their nephew Sajid and Shahzad stabbed him multiple times with a knife. They then left, thinking he was dead. When they saw Sajid still trying to get up, Shahzad returned and again stabbed him in his stomach and waist. Sajid had a property dispute with his uncles.
The broad daylight murder on a busy road sent shock waves in the area. Senior police officials visited the spot and formed teams to arrest the accused. SSP Prabhakar Choudhary declared a reward of ₹25,000 on the main accused Shahzad’s arrest.
District president of Samajwadi Party Rajpal Singh said that heinous crimes like murder and loot occurred in the area every day. He said that contrary to claims of the state government, law and order situation had deteriorated across the state, especially in western UP. He said that the issue would be discussed in the party’s forthcoming monthly meeting to decide a plan about launching a protest against growing crime.
District president of Congress Avneesh Kajla also said that soon they would take the issue of law and order to the public.
BSA Ghazipur bathes kids during School Chalo Abhiyan
Basic shiksha adhikari, Ghazipur, Hemant Rao, bathed children, dressed them properly in Banvasi Basti of village Vizahara, in Zakhania block of Ghazipur district, on Tuesday. Rao was on a visit to attend the School Chalo campaign at Jalalabad Primary School, where he appealed to locals to enrol their children in the school. Thereafter, he visited Vijahaa Banavasi Basti. He got 15 children of Banavasi Basti enrolled in the school.
MCG house approves renaming of Hero Honda Chowk to Eklavya Chowk
Gurugram: The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram approved the renaming of Hero Honda Chowk on the Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway to Eklavya Chowk during a House meeting on Wednesday. The House also approved the renaming of 12 other junctions and stretches in the city. There is an Eklavya temple on Khandsa road in Sector 37. Such is the congestion that an underpass and a flyover have been opened here in the past five years.
RLD plans to extend reach across Uttar Pradesh
MEERUT To extend the party's reach across Uttar Pradesh in coming months, the Rashtriya Lok Dal plans to create an exclusive digital platform and adopt youth-centric programmes to reach out to the masses, particularly youths, during its membership campaign beginning from May 6. Its representation became zero in the Lok Sabha with defeat of party leaders Ajit Singh and Jayant Choudhary in 2019 general elections.
SC stays NGT directions, asks ED to investigate polluting industries at Tarapur MIDC
The apex court on Wednesday stayed, until further notice, a January judgement by the National Green Tribunal which fined 103 industries at Tarapur MIDC, in Palghar district, to the tune of ₹260 crore as environmental compensation for discharge of untreated and partially treated effluents into nearby creeks and rivers, leading to the Arabian Sea. This is almost double the amount.
UP sizzles but no respite from heat, says weatherman
Lucknow The mercury is hovering above 40 degree Celsius in several cities across the state but there is no respite in sight from the blistering heat. Prayagraj sizzled at 45 degrees, Kanpur at 44.9, Varanasi 44.4, Sultanpur and Orai at 44 degrees, Agra at 43.8, Fursatganj at 43.4, Basti and Churk at 43 and Lakhimpur Kheri, Faizabad and Etawah at 42 degrees Celsius.
