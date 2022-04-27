Three murders within 3 days in Muzaffarnagar, Meerut

MEERUT Three broad daylight murders within three days have raised a question mark on the law-and-order situation in the region, with opposition leaders planning to stage a protest soon.

Harpal Saini, 50 and his wife Kaushal,48, were stabbed to death near Khalwada village in Jansath area of Muzaffarnagar district on Tuesday.

Harpal was accused in a murder case and bailed out a month ago. He was returning with his wife Kaushal in an e-rickshaw after appearing in the court on Tuesday afternoon. Three motorcycle -borne assailants, who were wearing masks, stopped the e-rickshaw near Khalwada and dragged the couple from it.

They stabbed Harpal multiple times. When Kaushal ran towards the village to seek help, the assailants chased her, stabbed her to death in full public glare and rode off.

Harpal was a resident of Johra village in Mansoorpur area of the district. He was booked for the murder of his neighbour Vinay Singh in June last year, with his sons Rahul and Shubham. He got bail a month ago while his sons are still in jail. His wife Kaushal was originally from Khalwada village and after seeking bail, he also started living there.

In another incident, 21-year-old Sajid was stabbed to death by his uncles Shahzad, Javed and Naushad on a busy road of Lisari Gate area in Meerut on Sunday evening.

The entire incident was recorded in a CCTV camera. The footage showed that Javed and Naushad grabbed the hands and feet of their nephew Sajid and Shahzad stabbed him multiple times with a knife. They then left, thinking he was dead. When they saw Sajid still trying to get up, Shahzad returned and again stabbed him in his stomach and waist. Sajid had a property dispute with his uncles.

The broad daylight murder on a busy road sent shock waves in the area. Senior police officials visited the spot and formed teams to arrest the accused. SSP Prabhakar Choudhary declared a reward of ₹25,000 on the main accused Shahzad’s arrest.

District president of Samajwadi Party Rajpal Singh said that heinous crimes like murder and loot occurred in the area every day. He said that contrary to claims of the state government, law and order situation had deteriorated across the state, especially in western UP. He said that the issue would be discussed in the party’s forthcoming monthly meeting to decide a plan about launching a protest against growing crime.

District president of Congress Avneesh Kajla also said that soon they would take the issue of law and order to the public.