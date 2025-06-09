Three of gang that ran Territorial Army job scam arrested in Agra

In a joint operation by Special Task Force (STF) and Military Intelligence, three people were arrested here in connection with a racket that cheats youngsters in the name of jobs in the Territorial Army, said an STF official in Agra. The job aspirants were in touch with some gang members who had promised them jobs in the army in return for ₹ 7 lakh (For representation)

In this regard, a case was registered at Hari Parvat police station here on Sunday under section 318(4) (cheating), 338 (forgery), 336(3) (altering document or record with intent to deceive), 340(2) (using forged document as genuine), 61(2) (criminal conspiracy) of Bhartiya Nyayay Sanhita on complaint of Yatendra Sharma, the inspector at the Agra unit of STF.

“The three named accused are Ajay Kumar from Matsena in Firozabad district, and Kulwant Singh and Sunil Kumar from the Samba region of Jammu. They were arrested in a joint operation by STF and the Military Intelligence unit in Lucknow,” said inspector Yatendra Sharma.

“There were inputs about a gang involved in cheating aspirants in the name of jobs at the Territorial Army. An STF team came across a group of 20-22 youngsters, who stated that they were called to Inter-State Bus Stand in Agra for a recruitment drive. The Military Intelligence unit in Lucknow confirmed that no such recruitment was underway,” stated Sharma, who interacted with the youngsters who had come to Agra from Punjab’s Pathankot and Jammu and Kashmir.

“The job aspirants were in touch with some gang members who had promised them jobs in the army in return for ₹7 lakh. Most of them had already paid an advance amount. They were initially taken for medical examination by some doctor allegedly associated with the gang, and aspirants were asked to deposit ₹one lakh more,” stated the STF Inspector.

The gang used to issue fake notifications to mislead youth looking for jobs, they added.