Three separate murders rock UP’s capital
Three murders, including that of a Class 11 student over love affair, rocked the state capital here on Sunday.
The first incident took place in Malihabad’s Jugrajganj village when Rohit Kumar, 18, was stabbed to death inside the house of his girlfriend on Saturday midnight. The police said the girl’s two cousin brothers Amit Kumar and Abhishek attacked him with knife and stabbed him brutally repeatedly after finding him inside the house.
Superintendent of Police (SP) Rural Hridesh Kumar said Rohit Kumar and Kajal studied in the same school and the incident took place when Kajal’s family had gone to attend a marriage ceremony.
He said Kajal called up Rohit Kumar’s family and informed them about the incident. He said the two assailants had escaped after committing the crime and further efforts were on to arrest them.
In another incident, a 35-year-old Mohit Sahu was allegedly murdered by his younger brother over a family dispute in Chinhat on Saturday midnight. Assistant commissioner of police (ACP), Lucknow Qasim Abidi said the victim’s body was found lying in an under-construction house near Dayal Residency under Chinhat police station limits on Sunday morning.
The ACP said the victim’s wife Chandrani Sahu had lodged an FIR under Indian Penal Code section 302 for murder against the victim’s younger brother Bhupendra Sahu, 23. He said that she alleged that Bhupendra hacked his brother to death with an axe after dispute over family issue. Bhupendra had dispute with Mohit Sahu earlier over petty issue after which he had threatened to kill Mohit.
In the third incident, the body of a 25-year-old carpenter Nadir was found in field near Palka canal under Gudamba police station on Sunday morning. The police said the face and head of Nadir, who was resident of Bhakamau of Gudamba area, was badly smashed with bricks and stones.
Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP), North, Prachi Singh said the victim’s brother Mohd Arif informed the police that the victim was missing since Saturday evening when he had left for Behta market at around 7 pm. She said the complainant had lodged an FIR under IPC section 302 for murder against Nadir’s friend Taufiq and his accomplices in the matter. She said Taufiq was found missing from his house when the police raided there after getting information about the incident. Further efforts are on for his arrest.
She said the initial investigation suggested that Nadir was killed over love affair with a girl.
-
Ludhiana police commissioner takes over patrolling duties for the night
The police commissioner gave the city's overworked Police Control Room (PCR) motorcycle teams the night off on Saturday and took over their patrolling duties with other senior police officers. Calling it a day of thanksgiving, commissioner of police Kaustubh Sharma, said, “Our PCR teams, which perform their duties at odd hours, are overworked due to staff shortage. It seemed appropriate to express our gratitude by giving them a day off to rest.”
-
Prayagraj killings: Suspects detained, ₹25K reward for giving clues about assailants
Police teams on Sunday detained 12 suspects in connection with the murder of five persons at Khevrajpur village of Tharwai on Saturday. The suspects include 'a magician', Baba Jadugar, who lived close to the house of the victims. However, police officials said that nothing suspicious had emerged from Baba Jadugar's interrogation so far. A reward of ₹25,000 to the person giving information or clues about the assailants has also been announced.
-
Ashok Gehlot addresses Patidar convention in tribal-dominated Dungarpur district
Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday visited the tribal-dominated Dungarpur district ahead of the proposed visit of union home minister Amit Shah and highlighted the Congress government's achievements and schemes. Gehlot also attended the Kissan and Patidar convention in Sagwara area of Dungarpur on Sunday, his third visit to the Udaipur division this month. 15 assembly seats in Banswara, Dungarpur, Udaipur, Pratapgarh are reserved for tribals.
-
Palli becomes India’s first ‘carbon neutral panchayat’
The nondescript hamlet of Palli in Jammu and Kashmir's border district of Samba on Sunday became the country's first 'carbon neutral panchayat' with Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicating to the nation a 500 KV solar plant, installed in a record time of nearly three weeks. “People of Palli have helped in the project. They have also provided food to people engaged in the project,” he said.
-
Police, staff conduct inspection operation outside Ludhiana central jail
A day after recovering a suspicious bag from outside Chandigarh's high-security Burail Jail the police and staff at Ludhiana central jail, Tajpur road, conducted a massive search operation in the complex. Joint commissioner of police (JCP, rural) Ravcharan Singh Brar said a dog squad was also pressed in the search operation, but nothing suspicious was found.
