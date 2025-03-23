Three sisters from Mathura shine as UP police constables

A wave of pride and celebration has swept through Palai village in Goverdhan tehsil of Mathura district as three sisters—Kusum, 20, and twins Shashi and Pooja, 19—have achieved a remarkable feat by securing constable positions in the Uttar Pradesh Police. Daughters of home guard Radhey Lal, the sisters studied at Deendayal Inter College in Adeeg, Mathura, and dreamed of serving in the police force. (Sourced)

Daughters of home guard Radhey Lal, the sisters studied at Deendayal Inter College in Adeeg, Mathura, and dreamed of serving in the police force. That dream turned into reality when the results were announced a day before Holi (March 13). “It felt surreal! The festival became even more joyful for us and our family,” said Kusum Dhangar, filled with excitement and determination to scale greater heights.

Deendayal Inter College honoured the trio, with teachers applauding their dedication and perseverance. Their father Radhey Lal and grandfather Prem Singh beamed with joy, saying that their unwavering belief in the daughters’ potential had borne fruit.

The entire village is basking in their glory, with neighbours and well-wishers pouring in with congratulations. Community leader JP Dhangar called their success a moment of pride for all.

Kusum credited their teachers for their guidance and their family for always standing by them.