Three youths club a monkey to death in Amethi, post video; arrested
In a bizarre incident, three youths in an inebriated state clubbed a monkey to death and filmed the video of the entire incident in Amethi district. The police said the incident came to light on Tuesday when the video surfaced on social media, after which the three youths were arrested after ascertaining their identity.
The incident happened near a beer shop at Durgapur market on Durgapur-Lambhua road under Piparpur police station limits of Amethi district. The inspector in charge of Piparpur police station Dhirendra Singh Yadav informed that the three youths identified as Sangam, Radhe and Suraj were arrested in this connection.
He said the trio was booked under Indian Penal Code sections 147 for causing a nuisance, 223 for trying to escape from police custody and 429 for causing mischief by killing or maiming an animal. He said the FIR was lodged on the complaint of one Devendra Singh, who tried to rescue the monkey but was chased away by the youths.
Sharing further details another police official said the monkey was sitting injured on the roadside near the beer shop when three youths came out of the shop in an inebriated state. He said one of the youths allegedly first threw a stone at the monkey to chase it away and then started attacking it repeatedly when the monkey did not move from there.
“The other two youths started attacking the monkey with stones and kicking it until the animal became motionless. One of the three youths kept filming the entire incident on his mobile phone and shared it with others through social media,” he said.
He said the police informed the forest department, and they disposed of the carcass. He said the forest department officers were also likely to register an FIR under relevant sections of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972.
Jalandhar police trace extortionist, who threatened ex-BJP MLA, to Canada
The accused has been identified as Jatinder Singh alias a native of Makhu in Ferozepur, Sonu, currently residing in British Columbia, Canada. The accused had demanded ₹ 5 lakh from former MLA Bhandari over phone on June 25 after which the latter filed a police complaint. He addressed himself as a member of Goldy Brar's gang.
Sikh-American organisation SALDEF named recipient of 2021 FBI community leadership award
A Sikh-American education and policy non-profit organisation has been named recipient of a 2021 FBI community leadership award. In a statement, Assistant Director in Charge of the FBI Washington Field Office Steven M D'Antuono said that the Sikh-American Legal Defence and Education Fund has been named recipient of the 2021 FBI Director's Community Leadership Award (DCLA) for the Washington Field Office (WFO). SALDEF is a Sikh American education, media, and policy non-profit.
Man of the hour Fadnavis makes good on promise
Mumbai: Rather like Arnie, Devendra Fadnavis had told his followers after his ignominious exit in 2019: “Me Parat Yaenar” (I'll be back). Uddhav Thackeray's resignation as Maharashtra chief minister on Wednesday was the culmination of Fadnavis's campaign against the MVA government effected with Terminator-like precision. Fadnavis, who turns 52 this July, is all set to return as Maharashtra's chief minister for the third time this week.
Punjab assembly: LoP Partap Bajwa demands autonomous body to telecast proceedings
Leader of Opposition (LoP) Partap Singh Bajwa on Friday alleged anomalies in the live telecast of Punjab Vidhan Sabha proceedings. The Congress leader, who took up the issue in the Zero Hour, said he gets constant calls from across the state that whenever any Opposition member speaks, the camera's focus is removed from them during the telecast.
Congress MLA requests CM to take over PIMS Jalandhar
Congress MLA Vikramjit Singh Chaudhary on Wednesday met chief minister Bhagwant Mann and requested him to take over the Punjab Institute of Medical Sciences Jalandhar so that the people of the Doaba region can avail top quality medical treatment at affordable prices. He demanded that the state government should cancel the public-private partnership and take over the institute.
