Three-day int’l kite festival to be held in Ayodhya from Jan 19

The Yogi Adityanath government is planning to host an International Kite Festival in Ayodhya in which kite-flyers from India and abroad will showcase their talent.

The Ayodhya Development Authority (ADA) will engage a private agency to organise the three-day event from January 19 to 21 in the temple town.

According to the state government, the ADA has invited applications to select an agency for conceptualising, designing, execution, and supervising the event. The selection process will be completed by January 8.

The agency will also develop temporary structures and related infrastructure for hosting the festival.

The state government has planned the event on the lines of kite festivals organised India and abroad.

At the venue, a lounge with 50 VVIP sofas will be set up along with 350 special chairs and 350 other chairs as part of seating arrangements for visitors.

High-quality cameras will also be installed along with sound arrangements to capture the event. Food counters will also be set up at the venue

Given the widespread tradition of kite-flying on Makar Sankranti in various parts of the country, including Ayodhya, this event is slated to be a focal point of discussion not only in Ayodhya but in the rest of the country and abroad.