Three-day workshop on road safety engineering begins at MNNIT
A three-day national workshop on “road safety engineering for urban and rural highways” sponsored by National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) began at Motilal Nehru National Institute of Technology (MNNIT)-Allahabad on Thursday. Minister of state for housing and urban affairs Kaushal Kishore was the chief guest of the workshop organised by Civil Engineering Department of MNNIT.
Kishore urged the participants to take a pledge and say “no to alcohol” as it weakens the power to take decision.
Besides, he also asked people to desist from drunken driving and not to ride a vehicle if it comes to notice that the driver was inebriated.
The participants resolved to take this pledge on Independence Day on August 15.
The workshop is being attended by policy makers, planners, project managers, construction engineers, safety engineers and other professionals working in the area of highway engineering.
During the deliberations, the experts pointed out that road traffic crashes (RTC) are one of the leading causes of the deaths and disability in India and around the world.
India has recorded more than 10% of the 1.3 million global crashes as per a 2019 report. It is the leading cause of the death among 5-29 aged youngsters. WHO 2021 resolution has called for implementation of an integrated “Safe System Approach” (SSA) which includes: safe multimodal transport and land use planning; safe road infrastructure; safe vehicles; safe road use; post–crash response.
India records over 417 deaths per day. Vulnerable road users (VRUs) share 68% of the total fatalities. Experts called for upgrading Indian roads and making it safer for public.
-
Mohali MC’s own building not equipped to fight fire
While the Mohali municipal corporation has been dragging its feet in ensuring fire safety arrangements at residential and commercial buildings in the city, it itself is also sitting on a tinderbox. An audit carried out by the civic body has found glaring violations of fire-safety norms at its building in Sector 68. Apart from handling the city's civic affairs, the corporation also caters to over 1,000 visitors at the five-storey building everyday.
-
Chandigarh man caught with 10 gm heroin gets six-year jail
Observing that numerous households have been ruined due to the drug menace, a local court has awarded a Sector-27 resident six years of rigorous imprisonment for possessing heroin. According to the prosecution, the police had laid a naka near Bapu Dham Colony, Sector 26, on December 18, 2018. In the evening, police noticed Kumar's walking away suspiciously on noticing the naka. The man revealed his name as Anil Kumar, who lived in Sector 27-C.
-
Shamlat land meant for gaushala being exploited for commercial gains: Punjab to HC
The shamlat land in Balongi, meant for a gaushala only, is being exploited for commercial gains by a Mohali society, headed by former health minister Balbir Singh Sidhu, the Punjab government has told the Punjab and Haryana high court. High court had stayed the lease cancellation earlier this month. The gaushala is being run on 10 acres in Balongi by former Congress cabinet minister Balbir Singh Sidhu's trust.
-
Chandigarh’s legacy waste removal project: Firm makes lowest bid of ₹79 crore, MC to try to bring it lower
The work on removing the second lot of 7.67 metric tonnes of legacy waste at the Dadumajra landfill is likely to start soon. In its second attempt at allotting the work, the municipal corporation on Thursday opened the financial bids, in which three firms were in the running, and Aakanksha Enterprises submitted the lowest bid of ₹79.68 crore. The estimated cost of the project is around ₹67 crore.
-
Hand, foot & mouth disease spreading tentacles in Chandigarh tricity
The highly contagious hand, foot and mouth disease (HFMD) is spreading fast in the tricity, with as many as 24 confirmed cases being reported in a week. According to the data shared by the respective health departments on Thursday, at least 15 confirmed infections of HFMD have been reported in Panchkula within a week, followed by eight in Mohali and one in Chandigarh.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics