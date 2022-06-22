Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Through colour on canvas women picture women
The two-day event features 187 art works by 106 women artists from 14 cities of UP, 12 states of India and six countries of the world.
Muzaffar and Meera Ali inaugurate the exhibition by lighting a lamp, in Lucknow, on Wednesday. (HT Photo)
Published on Jun 22, 2022 11:42 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

A two-day art exhibition titled ‘Women depicting women’ began at the Kalasrot Art Gallery in Lucknow, on Wednesday.

Hosted by Rising Beyond the Ceiling, the show was curated by Lucknow-based artist Farzana Shahab and co-organised with visual artist Sabiha Hasan Sumbul. The event features 187 art works by 106 women artists from 14 cities of UP, 12 states of India and six countries of the world.

“Women are not only about body and face. Now, they have gone much beyond it, and these works of art are not only a visual treat but also a reflection of women and their roles in society,” said Shahab.

While inaugurating the event, chief guest and film director Padma Shri Muzaffar Ali said, “This place is more to see and less to hear as the atmosphere is filled with colour. Women are said to be the mirrors of society as they reflect sensibility, and these creations represent it.”

While congratulating the curator, Meera Ali, fashion designer and Muzaffar Ali’s wife, said, “These paintings mesmerise me, and it holds high value when a social message is added to it.”

“It’s a great initiative, especially to see these women painters under one roof. These paintings have been a good representation of a woman’s life. I request all lucknowites to visit this two-day exhibition and see the great talent on the walls here,” said Padma Shri awardee and Indian folk singer Malini Awasthi who was also present at the event to see her daughter-in-law, Gayatri’s, painting at the exhibition.

“I believe that art offers powerful opportunities to express our common humanity, challenge assumptions, spark conversation, connect diverse people, and promote action for positive change. ‘Women Depicting Women’ recognises and leverages the potential of engaging critical questions of social change within contemporary art. Through this initiative, we call for women’s art to manifest its power to uplift and become an inspiring vision for women of all communities,” said Farah K Usmani, founder, Rising Beyond The Ceiling, in a virtual address.

