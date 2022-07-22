Tiger swims against water current in river Gerua to reach its habitat in Katarniaghat
LUCKNOW A tiger, which was swept away by the strong current while crossing the swollen Gerua river in UP’s Bahraich, finally swam safely to the other side and reached its habitat on Friday, courtesy a prompt rescue operation by forest department officials.
Finding a quick solution to help the big cat reach its habitat safely, the gates of Girijapuri barrage in Bahraich were closed and this prevented it (tiger) from being swept further down, said officials.
The big cat had got stuck along the heavy current and was flown away up to the barrage. But forest department officials ensured a safe passage for it up to the forest in Katerniaghat.
“A young looking tiger tried to cross Gerua river along the heavy current but was flown away up to Girijapuri barrage in Bahraich,” wrote Ramesh Pandey, a senior forest official, on twitter sharing a video showing the big cat swimming. “The tiger looked in trouble,” wrote Pandey describing the visual.
Officials on patrol saw the tiger being tossed by the strong current in the swollen river, struggling to stay afloat. The team at Katarniaghat wildlife division, led by Akash Deep Badhawan, DFO, responded in time and ensured a safe passage for the tiger.
Pandey stated that tigers are known to be powerful swimmers, but just how powerful they can be is seen in two videos shared on Twitter. “Tiger being a powerful and great swimmer, could cross the river against the current, and reached in jungles of Katerniaghat, part of Dudhwa Tiger Reserve,” he wrote on twitter.
“Tiger conservation remains at the heart of our efforts. The increasing number of tigers and other wildlife in our protected areas is a testimony to the dedication of our field staff working in difficult situations,” said forest department officials on the field rescue operation.
‘Local for Global’ initiative to help ODOP articles reach International market
Native products of 75 districts, selected under the one district one product (ODOP) scheme of the state government, will now get global market exposure under the government's new initiative 'Local for Global'. Indian embassies across the globe have been roped in to reach out to the international market. For exposure to the international market, the state government will showcase ODOP articles on international platforms such as Dubai Expo and others.
18 IPS officers in U.P. get new postings after elevation to DIG rank
The U.P. government gave new postings to 18 IPS officers on Thursday night after promoting them to the rank of deputy inspector general. As per the transfer list, superintendent of police of State Crime Records Bureau Sabha Raj and SP Special Enquiry Cell Swami Prasad have been promoted to DIG rank at the same place. SP Intelligence headquarters Lallan Singh and SP Training Directorate Mahendra Yadav have been elevated as DIG at the same place.
Robbers steal jewellery worth ₹41 lakh from shop in Thane
Several persons made a hole into the rear wall of a jewellery shop in Thane and stole ornaments worth ₹41 lakh. The incident occurred on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday. The robbers escaped with 652 grams of gold and 40 kilograms silver from Kuber jewellery shop in Shastri Nagar in Vartak Nagar, Thane. The shop manager, Narayan Gopilal Rathod, received a call from locals, informing him about the break-in.
₹40 lakh looted from private firm office in Agra
In a sensational daylight robbery, four unidentified miscreants looted cash worth Rs 40 lakh from the office of a private firm located in congested Tiwari Gali of Rawatpada area in Agra on Friday after holding the staff on gunpoint, police said. Additional director general Agra zone Rajeev Krishna added that police teams have been constituted and search was on for criminals. “The CCTV footages are being attained and some people are being questioned,” he said.
CBSE results: Students of Patna region performs better than last year
The Central Board for Secondary Education on Friday declared the results of Class 10 and 12, in which students from various schools of Bihar passed with flying colours, said a CBSE official. In Bihar alone, altogether 55,969 students had appeared in the exam, of which, 18,774 girls and 31,855 boys cleared the exam. As many as 1,61,861 students appeared in the exam from Bihar, of which 98.20 % of students cleared the exam, CBSE said.
