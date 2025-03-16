Tight security ensures peaceful Holi, Friday prayers

This year’s Holi celebrations, which coincided with the Friday prayers during the ongoing Ramzan month, were largely peaceful barring a few stray incidents of confrontation and violence in some districts, senior police officials said here on Saturday. Holi celebrations underway at Lucknow’s Khatu Shyamji Temple in Lucknow (Mushtaq Ali/HT)

While the incidents of stone pelting by revelers during Holi processions were reported from Shahjahanpur and Unnao, some drunk men created nuisance in a Ballia village on Friday.

In Shahjahanpur, a group of revelers, who were part of the famous Laat Saab procession, pelted police personnel accompanying the procession after a confrontation near Kharnibagh locality with stones on Friday afternoon. The police force resorted to baton-charge to disperse the mob. The trouble was defused shortly after, and some troublemakers were taken into custody.

Shahjahanpur was already on the list of highly sensitive districts during Holi celebrations following which several mosques were covered with tarpaulin sheets. Uttar Pradesh Police had intensified vigilance and tightened security measures in several sensitive districts since Wednesday while sounding an alert in the wake of controversial statements from Aligarh BJP leader Raghuraj Singh and Sambhal deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Anuj Chowdhary.

On Monday, the BJP leader suggested that Muslim men cover themselves with tarpaulin sheets to protect themselves from Holi colours when they step out for prayers on Friday. The controversial remark came days after the DSP kicked up a row by stating that those who felt uncomfortable with Holi colors should stay indoors, as the festival came only once a year, whereas the Friday prayers took place 52 times in a year.

In Unnao, two groups clashed after some Holi revelers, who were part of the ‘Faag’ procession in Ganjmuradabad locality under Bangarmau police station limits, passed lewd remarks on passersby. “Three policemen suffered minor injuries because of stone-pelting when the police force tried to control the situation. A few persons under the influence were taken into custody after a case was registered for the attack on police personnel on duty,” a senior police official said.

In Ballia, two groups clashed after a dispute over the playing of DJ music during Holi celebrations at Taghrauli Mathiya village on Banshdeeh Road on Friday evening. Five people were injured in the clash, even as police were further investigating the matter after registering cross FIRs on the application of both the parties.

In Deoria’s Rudrapur, Holi revelers clashed with police after being asked to empty the streets past 1:30 pm. The incident occurred near Imambara, where a group was playing loud music despite prior agreements that celebrations would conclude by 1 pm to allow for Friday prayers at 2 pm. While the mob resorted to stone-pelting. circle officer (CO) Anushman Srivastav used mild force to bring the situation under control.

In a Maharajganj’s Gughli, a group of Holi revelers allegedly broke into a house and misbehaved with women there. When the male members objected, a scuffle broke out, leaving five people injured. Police said they had registered a case, and an investigation was underway.