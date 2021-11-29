Tikunia violence: Hearing on bail application of three accused today

LAKHIMPUR KHERI Hearing on the bail applications of three accused in the Tikunia violence case (FIR number 219) will resume in the court of district and sessions judge, Mukesh Mishra, on Tuesday.

Rinku Rana, Ullas Trivedi and Dharmendra Banjara, who are among the 13 accused, including main accused Ashish Mishra, arrested during investigation of FIR number 219, had moved their bail applications in the court of district and sessions judge, after their bail from the lower court had been rejected on November 2.

According to district government counsel (DGC) Arvind Tripathi, during the October 18 hearing on their bail, the prosecution had urged the district judge to grant them some more time to complete the case diary as some forensic reports from FSL were still awaited.

District judge Mukesh Mishra had deferred the hearing till October 30 following the request by the prosecution.

The Tikunia violence in Kheri district on October 3 had left eight people dead.

These included four farmers and a local journalist who were allegedly mowed down by an SUV while two BJP workers and a driver were allegedly lynched in subsequent violence.

Two FIRs (numbers 219 and 220) were lodged in both cases while special investigators arrested 17 people in both cases – 13 in FIR number 219 and four in FIR number 220.