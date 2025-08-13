Tiranga Yatra a salute to Bharat Mata, says Yogi Adityanath

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday launched the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign from his official residence in Lucknow ahead of Independence Day, calling it a symbol of national pride and gratitude towards freedom fighters, revolutionaries and soldiers. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath at the launch of the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign in Lucknow on Wednesday. (Deepak Gupta/HT Photo)

Urging people to participate enthusiastically, Adityanath said, “The Tiranga (tricolour) should be hoisted in every Indian home as a symbol of respect for the country.”

After the launch, the streets of Lucknow resonated with patriotism as citizens marched holding the tricolour high. The chief minister himself marched alongside his cabinet colleagues and public representatives, leading the Tiranga Yatra through the streets of the state capital with the tricolour amid chants of ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ and ‘Vande Mataram’.

Before flagging off the march from his residence, he interacted with and took selfies with schoolchildren, NCC cadets, scout guides and enthusiastic youth.

Adityanath said Tiranga Yatra was not just a march but also an expression of gratitude to Bharat Mata, great leaders, revolutionaries and brave soldiers.

Inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal, the August 13 to 15 campaign, along with Tiranga Yatras across villages, towns, and districts, aims to spread reverence for the Constitution, national symbols, freedom fighters, and great leaders during Amrit Kaal, the chief minister remarked in his address.

“From villages to towns and districts, Tiranga Yatras are setting an inspiring example. In Uttar Pradesh too, people are enthusiastically participating in Har Ghar Tiranga and selfie with Tiranga campaigns,” he stated.

Highlighting India’s global standing, he said, “The world has witnessed India’s courage, strength, and might during Operation Sindoor. This recognition also places a responsibility on every Indian to uphold the nation’s honour.”

He appealed to 140 crore citizens to rise above personal interests, dedicate themselves to the nation and actively participate in the grand celebration of independence. He cautioned against forces attempting to fracture social unity through divisions based on region, language, or caste, and urged that such elements must be exposed.

Referring to the ambitious goal of ‘Viksit Bharat – Atmanirbhar Bharat’ by 2047 set by the Prime Minister, Yogi reaffirmed his commitment to making ‘Viksit Uttar Pradesh – Atmanirbhar Uttar Pradesh’ a guiding mantra for life.

The event was attended by deputy chief ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak, ministers Swatantra Dev Singh and Kapildev Agarwal, MLAs Neeraj Bora, Jaya Devi, OP Srivastava, MLCs Mahendra Singh, Mukesh Sharma, Umesh Dwivedi, BJP Mahanagar president Anand Dwivedi and senior BJP leader Neeraj Singh, among others.