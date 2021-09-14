Tiranga Yatra: Sisodia invokes Lord Ram in UP’s Ayodhya

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and deputy chief minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia on Tuesday led the party’s Tiranga Yatra from Gulab Bari in Ayodhya which culminated in a public meeting at Gandhi Park where Sisodia administered an oath to party workers to follow ideals of Lord Ram in politics.

Before arrival of Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh, AAP’s incharge of Uttar Pradesh, party workers in large numbers holding Tri-colour had assembled at Gulab Bari. AAP workers from several parts of the state had reached Ayodhya to take part in the event.

Sisodia and Singh, seated on an open mini-truck, led the yatra. Sabhajeet Singh, state president of the party, was also present on the occasion. Most of party workers were on foot. The yatra traversed through busy crossings of the city, including Reed Ganj, Gudri Bazar, Niyawan and Rikabganj.

Addressing party workers, Sisodia said his party would double the income of Uttar Pradesh’s farmers and ensure education for every child and health services for all in the state. The Delhi deputy CM also administered an oath to party workers to follow principles of Lord Ram.

“It was a well -managed yatra. Against expectation, large number of AAP workers had assembled for the event,” said Shailesh Maurya, a local of Ayodhya. AAP is planning to contest forthcoming assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh which are due in February –March next year.

Alleging that the BJP government had failed on all front in Uttar Pradesh, Sisodia claimed that only the Arvind Kejriwal government in Delhi was being run on the ideals of Lor Ram.

“The AAP government in Delhi is the only government in the country that is following principles of Lord Ram,” said Sisodia while talking to media persons.

Attacking the UP government, he said: “In the last four-and-a-half years the BJP government has failed on all fronts. Crime rate is spiralling and the government has failed to provide jobs to youths.”

He alleged that both education system and health services were in a bad state in Uttar Pradesh. Sisodia also accused the BJP of misappropriating fund collected through donation for construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

On his party’s “Tiranga Yatra”, AAP leader said: “It began from Agra. Thereafter, it went to Noida. Today, we are in Ayodhya to take out Tiranga Yatra. The main purpose of this yatra is to ensure quality education for all and providing safe atmosphere for women.”

On his party’s plan to contest forthcoming assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh, he said: “The AAP will contest on its own in Uttar Pradesh without entering into alliance with any party.” The AAP recently said it planned to name 100 candidates for the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections due early next year.