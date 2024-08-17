To address traffic chaos, LDA to remodel Hahnemann crossing

LUCKNOW: In a bid to address the persistent traffic chaos and provide relief to denizens, the Lucknow Development Authority has planned to remodel the Hahnemann crossing in Gomti Nagar. As a result, a site survey was conducted, and redesign work will begin at a cost of ₹ 88.81 lakh. (Sourced)

The remodeling will involve repositioning the central traffic island along with construction of footpath, median, and landscaping. The tender for this work has already been issued on the instructions of LDA vice-chairperson Prathamesh Kumar.

During a meeting on Saturday, V-C instructed LDA engineers to expedite the tender process and ensure timely completion of development and beautification projects in the city, according to a press note.

Kumar highlighted the heavy traffic at the Hahnemann crossing in Viraj Khand, particularly during peak hours, which leads to traffic snarls. As a result, a site survey was conducted, and redesign work will begin at a cost of ₹88.81 lakh.

In addition to the remodeling of Hahnemann crossing, an 800-metre-long drain will be constructed in Chinhat to address waterlogging in Semra, Shahpur, and Sarai Sheikh under the BBD Integrated Township, costing ₹2 crore. Moreover, an 18-metre-wide road with sidetracks will be built near the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana in Sector-I of Vasant Kunj for ₹57 lakh. Additionally, an RCC drain will be constructed for ₹25 lakh to address drainage issues in Sharda Nagar Yojana, the LDA press note said.

Kumar also mentioned the inspection of the Gomti River Front, where damaged stones were discovered near Gandhi Setu. Repair work of the pathway and painting of the gazebos along the riverfront will be undertaken. Furthermore, the commercial land vacated from illegal occupation in sector-P of Vasant Kunj Yojana will undergo surface dressing after debris removal. A tender has been issued for these works, the press note read.