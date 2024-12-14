Togadia urges Hindus to have three children for community’s survival

Dr Pravin Togadia, a prominent right-wing leader, urged the Hindu community in Kanpur to have at least three children to secure their future. Speaking at a Kumbh-related event near the Ganga Barrage on Saturday, Togadia declared, “Jo ghat gaya wo mit gaya” (Those who diminish are finished), warning that the community must grow in numbers to avoid becoming marginalised. Togadia expressed concern over the declining Hindu population in India (Sourced)

Togadia expressed concern over the declining Hindu population in India, predicting that it could halve in the coming years, leading to a situation similar to that of Bangladesh. “We must awaken our community to prevent what happened in Bangladesh from occurring here,” he said.

He also highlighted the persecution of Hindus in Bangladesh, accusing the country’s leadership of fostering an environment hostile to the community. Togadia called on the Centre to take stronger actions to pressure Bangladesh to protect its Hindu population, referring to Bangladesh’s chief executive as a “fundamentalist.”