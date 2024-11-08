Menu Explore
Top UP assembly official dies after car flips over on highway, hit by oncoming truck

ByHT Correspondent
Nov 08, 2024 03:43 PM IST

Brij Bhushan Dubey, 52, was on his way to Lucknow on the Lucknow-Ayodhya highway when the accident took place at 1:45am on Friday

LUCKNOW: A senior Uttar Pradesh assembly official died on early on Friday when his car flipped over after hitting the central verge of the highway and landed on the opposite side of the Lucknow-Ayodhya highway where it was hit by a truck.

Police said the accident took place when the car was trying to overtake another vehicle (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Police said the accident took place when the car was trying to overtake another vehicle (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Vidhan Sabha special secretary Brij Bhushan Dubey (52) died on the spot. His son, Krishna Dubey, who was driving the car, sustained minor injuries in the accident and was discharged after being administered first-aid, police said.

A senior police officer said the official and his son were returning to Lucknow from Gorakhpur when the accident took place in Khandwa near highway police outpost at around 1.45am.

He said the car was attempting to overtake another vehicle when it hit the divider and toppled several times. The car ended up on the other side of the highway and was hit by an oncoming truck.

Dubey, a resident of Basti district, was a journalist before joining government service and rose to the rank of a special secretary in the assembly secretariat. He was awarded Atal Ratan Samman in December 2021 in recognition of his services by then assembly speaker Hridya Narayan Dixit.

