Tour operators gear up to roll out luxury rides to Ayodhya

ByDeep Saxena, S Farah Rizvi
Jan 13, 2024 09:06 AM IST

LUCKNOW Tour operators in Lucknow are pulling out all stops to arrange luxury vehicles to facilitate high-profile visits to Ayodhya for the upcoming Ram Mandir consecration ceremony on January 22.

The UP government alone has raised a requirement for over 800 cars from operators ahead of VIP and celebrity movements.

“Between January 20 and 23, we have a requisition of 450 cars from the state government. There is an additional demand of luxury cars (Audi Q7, BMW X5 and Lexus) from industrial houses who want their top brass to take a comfortable ride. We have sourced these cars from Kanpur, Agra, Prayagraj, Agra, Varanasi and New Delhi,” said Rajiv Arora of Rayhan Travel House.

UP Travels and Tours Owners’ Welfare Association president Piyush Agarwal confirmed the huge demand.

“We are collectively providing over 800 cars for the consecration ceremony. We had a meeting with IG (law and order) Upendra Agarwal and have been asked to provide vehicles at fair prices and give a warm welcome to devotees and guests. We will reach Ayodhya en route the Purvanchal Expressway, where all facilities will be in place,” he said.

Hotels on Faizabad Road, Gomti Nagar (Lucknow), and other parts of the state capital are looking forward to the boom in their industry.

Golden Blossom and Hotel Regnant Hotel co-owner Rajender Singh said, “Just like Chennai is a base to Tirupathi Balaji Temple, we expect Lucknow to become a hub for travellers to Ayodhya and the hotel industry will get big business. There are lots of bookings for Ayodhya and many include Namisharanya in their itinerary. We look forward to a boom in the travel-tour and hotel industry in Lucknow as big and comfortable hotels will take at least 2-3 years to shape up in Ayodhya.”

“Even other cities like Varanasi, Prayagraj and Gorakhpur will see a major boom. The tour and travel market will reach new heights from February-end. The real business for us will start when the general public starts pouring into Ayodhya,” said Sunil B Satyawakta of Civica Travels.

