Tracking Kumbh rush on rails: 36 trains in 1954 to 13k in 2025

The Kumbh Mela has grown exponentially in several spheres and this quantum jump in its evolution is no different when it comes to the number trains run for pilgrims. Independent India’s first Kumbh was held in 1954. It had an estimated crowd of 50 lakh. (Sourced)

For instance, the number of trains used for the Kumbh Mela has increased from 36 in 1954 to 13,000 for the Mahakumbh-2025, a 361-fold rise in over 70 years, show documents preserved in the regional archives, Prayagraj.

Independent India’s first Kumbh was held in 1954. It had an estimated crowd of 50 lakh (five million) and the number will grow 80 times with over 40 crore (400 million) pilgrims expected at the Mahakumbh-2025.

Documents safeguarded in the archives reveal that the railways operated 36 trains -- 10 regular trains and 26 mela specials, including 13 trains for devotees to assemble at the mela and 13 trains for their safe return post mela.

The ‘Northern Railway Working Time Table, Allahabad division issued by Kripal Singh, Divisional Superintendent, Allahabad for Kumbh Mela-Allahabad January-February 1954’ mentions 10 regular trains used for the mela crowd.

These included Ghaziabad-Tundla, Tundla-Ghaziabad, Agra Cant.-Tundla, Tudla-Agra Cant., Tundla-Kanpur, Kanpur-Tundla, Kanpur-Allahabad, Allahabad-Kanpur, Allahabad-Mugha Sarai and Mughal Sarai-Allahabad. Besides regular trains, 13 additional (mela specials) trains each were used for “assemblage” and “dispersal” of pilgrims.

Further, additional amenities provided for pilgrims at Allahabad-Sangam, Allahabad, Naini and Vindhyachal stations included seven dedicated platforms for the mela crowd, seven booking offices in circulating areas with separate windows for blank paper tickets and women, seven enclosures for managing crowd, money changers, shelter for missing children, control tower with loudspeaker, etc.

Blank Paper Ticket was a type of railway journey ticket issued for a break journey. At the Mahakumbh 2025, a never-before 13,000 trains, including 3000 specials, would be used to cater to the all-time high devotee influx.

Return tickets

The 1954 Kumbh Mela also witnessed the introduction of return tickets of all classes to Allahabad, Allahabad-Sangam and Naini railway stations for the benefit of pilgrims. The return tickets were on sale from January 4, 1954 to February 17, 1954. The return tickets were valid for a return journey only for a period of 15 days from the date of issue.

Break journey facility

Much like the facility of Ring Rail MEMU provided by North Central Railway (NCR) today for devotees to visit other religious destinations including Varanasi, Ayodhya, through a common train route, the then railway authorities had also planned something similar.

A break journey facility had been made available for pilgrims to visit places of religious importance falling on their booked route for a period not extending 24 hours per station on the outward ticket issued from Allahabad,

Allahabad-Sangam and Naini in 1954. Further, on return halves of the ticket, the passengers could avail break journey at Vidhyachal, Banares Cantt, Kashi and Ayodhya stations falling on their route.

Rlys likely to ferry 2 cr passengers this time

Railway minister Ashwani Vaishnaw has recently said that of the total expected 40 crore (400 million) devotees to visit Mahakumbh-2025, the railways was expected to cater to over two crore (20 million) passengers during the 45-day event that begins on January 13 and concludes on February 26.

Similarly, records of Northern Railways at the Regional Archives revealed that of the total 50 lakh expected crowd at 1954 Kumbh Mela, 16 lakh was the expected (train) passenger rush.

This was divided in four locations -- eight lakh at Allahabad and Allahabad-Sangam to and from stations on Allahabad division, four lakh at Prayag and Prayag Ghat to and from stations on Lucknow division, two lakh at Naini to and from stations on Central Railway besides two lakh at Allahabad city, Daraganj, Jhunsi from stations on meter gauge sections over North Eastern Railway.