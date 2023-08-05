U.P.: Inquiry begins against Deoria trader held with cartridge at Gorakhpur airport

District police on Friday initiated an inquiry into the incident wherein a trader from Deoria district was arrested with a live cartridges at the Gorakhpur airport late on Thursday evening, police said. A case was registered against Deoria trader Varun Raj Tiwari under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Arms Act. (For Representation)

Confirming it, Gorakhpur senior superintendent of police (SSP) Gaurav Grover said on the basis of inquiry report, action would be taken against trader Varun Raj Tiwari. The trader runs a restaurant in Deoria and is a resident of Bhikham Chapar village of that district.

He had reached Gorakhpur to catch a flight for Delhi at 7:30 pm on Thursday. After formal checking, he got entry into the airport premises but during scanning of his luggage the cartridge was recovered from his bag.

Following it, the airport officials detained him and informed district police. SP (city), Gorakhpur, Krishna Kumar Bishnoi and the incharge of AIIMS police station took the trader into custody and started interrogation.

When the trader claimed that he did not know how the cartridge came into his bag, the police registered a case against him under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Arms Act before sending him to jail on Friday, said the SP (city) Gorakhpur.

To note, after inputs from intelligence agencies, security of the Gorakhpur airport was enhanced on August 1 as the airport is in a sensitive zone. The officials said security arrangements around the airport had also been strengthened in view of the upcoming Independence Day and festival season.

