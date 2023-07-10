Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Sealing notices served on 1,400 businesses in Lucknow’s Indira Nagar: Association

Sealing notices served on 1,400 businesses in Lucknow’s Indira Nagar: Association

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Jul 10, 2023 12:31 AM IST

A traders' association in Lucknow's Indira Nagar area accuses the state housing board of harassing businesses by serving sealing notices on around 1,400 commercial establishments. The matter is now in court.

Accusing the state housing board of harassing businesses, a traders’ association has claimed that the board recently served sealing notices on around 1,400 commercial establishments operational in residential areas of Lucknow’s Indira Nagar area.

The board had served a sealing notice on one Naushaba Khatoon, a resident of Indira Nagar, for carrying out commercial activity from a residential area. Thereafter, Khatoon filed a writ petition in the high court accusing the board of selectively targeting her while turning a blind eye to other commercial establishments running from residential areas.
The president of Uttar Pradesh Adarsh Vyapar Mandal Sanjay Gupta said: “The Uttar Pradesh Housing Board has served notices on 1,400 commercial establishments in Indira Nagar... We’ve met Lucknow MP and defense minister Rajnath Singh, former deputy CM Dinesh Sharma, the housing commissioner, the divisional commissioner and the district magistrate with our grievance... The matter is in court now and the next hearing on the issue is on July 13. In the interim, we plead to the board not to harass traders if they cannot provide us with jobs. We have requested the officials to make a policy that will be a win-win for both parties.”

He observed that the traders didn’t want any clash with the government and were willing to cooperate with the authorities.

A division bench of Justice Alok Mathur and Justice Jyotsna Sharma heard the petition on June 6 and summoned the chief engineer of the housing board the next day. Appearing before the court, the chief engineer apprised the HC bench that sealing notices were being regularly sent to those running commercial establishments from residential areas in Indira Nagar.

Two shops were sealed by the Housing Board following the notice. which has been opposed by Adarsh Vyapar Mandal.

