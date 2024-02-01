Traffic curbs, tight security for U.P. assembly session

LUCKNOW: With the first session of the Uttar Pradesh legislative assembly in this year scheduled to begin from Friday, arrangements have been made for traffic diversion and parking to ensure smooth vehicular movement on roads. Two CCTV control rooms have been set up for monitoring the security arrangements of the session. (Pic for representation)

Traffic from Bandariya Bagh crossing to Raj Bhawan, DSO intersection, Hazratganj intersection and GPO turn will not be able to go towards the Vidhan Bhawan. It will be diverted via Lal Batti intersection, Cantt, Golf Club or 1090 intersection. Similarly, traffic from DSO intersection towards Hazratganj, GPO Park and Vidhan Sabha Marg will be diverted via Park Road and Mayfair Tiraha.

Traffic from Royal Hotel intersection towards Hazratganj intersection will be able to reach its destination via Kaiserbagh intersection, Parivartan Chowk, Subhash intersection, Chiraiya Jheel, or Burlington intersection, Sadar Overbridge and Cantt.

Diversion for roadways buses

The roadways/city buses coming from the metropolitan side from Tiraha will not be able to move towards Sikandar Bagh intersection, Hazratganj intersection and Vidhan Bhawan , but these buses will stop at Baikunth Dham, 1090 (Gandhi Setu) intersection, Bandariya Bagh intersection and Lal Batti intersection and will be able to reach their destination via Cantt. Similarly, buses from KKC Tiraha towards Charbagh will be barred from going towards Hussainganj, Royal Hotel Square and Vidhan Bhawan, as they will go via Loco Square, Cantt or Burlington Square via Kaiserbagh.

Gomtinagar side buses will not be able to go towards Sikandar Bagh intersection, Hazratganj intersection and Vidhan Bhawan, as they will be diverted from Baikunth Dham, Sankalp Vatika Overbridge, Chirayajheel Tiraha via Kaiserbagh,1090 (Gandhi Setu) intersection and Bandariya Bagh.

Tight vigil

The security arrangements in and around the Vidhan Bhawan have been divided into two zones and seven sectors.

“Two additional deputy commissioners of police/additional superintendents of police, 7 assistant police commissioners/area officers, 82 sub-inspectors, 8 women sub-inspectors, 293 reserve police personnel , 56 women constables, 6 companies of PAC/RRF, 30 commandos of ATS and 153 constables (female/male) LIU will be deployed,” said a press statement by joint commissioner of police, law and order, Upendra Kumar Agarwal.

“Eighteen door frame metal detectors (DFMDs), 40 hand-held metal detectors (HHMDs) and 4 AS check teams, two BDS teams and one anti-mine team will be part of the security arrangement.. Four companies of PAC and one company of RRF have been deployed for checking at the entry gates. Two CCTV control rooms have been set up for monitoring the security arrangements of the session. Traffic diversion plan has been released separately,” the statement said.