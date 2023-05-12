e-rickshaw battery explodes in Lucknow, 3 of a family killed, 2 injured

A woman, her minor son and niece succumbed to injuries caused due to an explosion in an e-rickshaw battery inside their house, under the Babu Banarasi Das police station limits, on Thursday night, senior police officials said on Friday. For representation only (HT File Photo)

According to the police, one Roli, 25, wife of Ankit Kumar Goswami, an e-rickshaw driver, was sleeping in their rented house in Niwazpurwa locality, near Juggaur crossing of BBD police station area, along with her daughter, Siya, 8; son, Kunj, 3, and her seven-month-old son, Chotu. Her niece, Riya, 9, was also with them.

“The man was charging a couple of batteries of the e-rickshaw inside their room. Prima facie, it appears that one of the batteries exploded due to overcharging on Thursday at around 5 am,” said station house officer (SHO) of the police station, Vinay Kumar Saroj.

Goswami, who had gone outside the house to attend a nature’s call, narrowly escaped the explosion that shook the entire neighbourhood.

Roli and the four children who were inside the room sustained injuries and were rushed to a nearby hospital.

“The woman, along with her son, Kunj, and niece, Riya, succumbed to injuries on Thursday night. The infant and her daughter are currently in hospital,” said the SHO.

Police sent the bodies for a post-mortem examination on Friday and is probing the matter.

According to locals, the family was a native of Barabanki and were living in Lucknow in rented accommodation.