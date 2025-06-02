Train accident averted in Shamli as driver spots iron pipe on track

A major train accident was averted on Saturday evening after an alert driver spotted some unusual objects on the track near Balwa village in Shamli district and applied emergency brakes, officials said. Police personnel at the spot where a 12-foot iron pipe was found on the track. (HT Photo)

Videos of the scene, which went viral on social media, show a 12-foot-long iron pipe placed across the tracks along with a large stone and several smaller rocks spread out over a considerable stretch of the railway line.

Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Government Railway Police (GRP) officials claimed the obstruction was part of a planned sabotage. “It was not a random mischief; it was clearly done with intent,” a senior GRP official said, adding efforts were underway to identify those responsible.

Passengers on board the train described the incident as terrifying. “I was travelling from Delhi to Shamli. There was a sudden jolt and people were terrified. Some even fell off their seats,” said Mohd Haroon, one of the passengers.

“When we stepped out, we saw an iron pipe and stones lying across the track. It was terrifying to think what could have happened,” he added.

“We had no idea why the train was halted. It was only after getting down that we realised how close we were to a disaster,” another passenger said.

Initial investigation revealed that the iron pipe had been uprooted from a nearby tubewell close to Balwa village. “It’s clear the pipe wasn’t from the railway infrastructure,” an RPF officer said, adding it was removed from some private property and deliberately placed on the tracks.

After the train stopped, the driver alerted Shamli railway station officials and senior officials.

Shamli superintendent of police (SP) Ramsevak Gautam, additional SP Santosh Kumar, and other senior officials reached the spot. A dog squad and special investigation teams were also pressed into service.

“The matter is serious and under thorough investigation,” GRP station incharge Chandraveer Singh said.