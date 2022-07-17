Training-cum-placement cells to help polytechnic students: U.P. minister
State technical education minister Ashish Patel has said an independent and modern training-cum-placement cell (TCPC) has been set up in every government polytechnic college of Uttar Pradesh for better placement of polytechnic students.
Addressing a press conference here on Sunday, the minister, while listing out 100 days’ achievements of his department, said that task of establishing two polytechnics one each in Rae Bareli and Mainpuri along with 18 hostels had been completed.
The minister said in view of the “Digital India” campaign, four new age courses had been designed from the coming session. He said these courses included PG diploma in data science and machine learning, PG diploma in drone technology, PG diploma in cyber security and PG diploma in internet of things.
Patel further to help students of polytechnic institutions of the state, a U-RISE portal had been developed through which the students may avail the facility of video lectures, e-content, online attendance, online fee deposition, digi lockers and access examination results.
He said a real time dashboard had been established to make available all the information related to technical education to the students and the public at one place. Inventory management system had been developed on U-RISE portal, he added.
The minister said an “Innovation Hub” had been established at the centre for advanced studies of Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU), Lucknow, to promote startup culture.
Fifteen startup ideas had been selected in the incubation centre of the university. He said with the objective of promoting startups on AKTU campus, a “Startup Samvad: Startup Challenge and Expo” was successfully organised last month in which eminent educationists from different fields along with senior government officials took part.
Patel said under the UP Startup Policy-2020, a total of 15 incubation centres had been established in the state engineering colleges and constituent institutes of AKTU. He said Madan Mohan Malaviya University of Technology (MMMUT), Gorakhpur, got ‘A’ grade in National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) evaluation this year. “At present, it is the only state university in Uttar Pradesh to achieve this feat,” he said.
