‘Trampled by invaders’ for years, yet India stood firm: Bhagwat

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday asserted that although India was “trampled by invaders” for thousands of years and witnessed forced conversions, the nation continued to endure. He said the era of invasions was over and added, “Now, we are going to hoist the flag on the Ram Mandir.” RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat addresses the gathering at Divya Gita Prerna Utsav in Lucknow on Sunday. (Deepak Gupta/HT)

Bhagwat was in the state capital to attend the Divya Gita Prerna Utsav.

Addressing the gathering, he said, “We had to live in slavery. Religious places were destroyed. There were forced conversions, but even then, India existed.”

“Those days of glory are gone, and the days of invasion are also over. We have to fight to protect the religion. Peace in the world can only be established through Bhagavad Gita,” the RSS chief said.

“Our country was the Vishwaguru (world leader). However, India faced invasions and conversions later. We must not worry about ourselves now but about religion. We must leave aside concerns about profit, loss, fame, or infamy, and continue to perform our duties for the country and religion,” he added.

Referring to India as a “Hindu society” and “Hindu Rashtra”, Bhagwat said the teachings of Bhagavad Gita provide clarity and guidance in every age and circumstance. He added that despite material prosperity, society continues to struggle with a lack of morality, commitment and peace.

He likened the moral dilemma faced by Arjuna on the battlefield of Kurukshetra to the confusion experienced by many people today. “Today the world is lost, exhausted and directionless despite material progress. There is wealth and comfort, but no peace,” the RSS chief said.

Offering a way to overcome such a situation, Bhagwat said: “Just as Lord Krishna removed Arjuna’s confusion, the Gita can help humanity confront its challenges today.”

He said India’s ancient wisdom guided the world for thousands of years, and the Gita represents the distilled essence of that knowledge.

Elaborating on its teachings, the RSS chief said the Gita inspires individuals to face difficulties with courage rather than run away from them. He urged people to study the scripture to resolve the problems and dilemmas of everyday life.

“If we live the Gita, our lives will change, society will change and India will move towards becoming a ‘Vishwaguru’ again,” Bhagwat said.