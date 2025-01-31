Transport officials to face inquiry for ‘disturbing’ tourists at Pilibhit Tiger Reserve, case registered

A team of transport officials in Pilibhit is set to face an inquiry for allegedly ‘disturbing’ tourists at Pilibhit Tiger Reserve (PTR), though officials claim they were conducting routine vehicle checks. Screen grab of the viral video showing vehicle checking drive and presence of a non-safari vehicle in which officials said to be from transport department, entered the forest. (SOURCED)

The case, registered under the Wildlife Protection Act, was filed after a tourist’s video went viral. The footage showed transport department officials stopped safari vehicles mid-route to inspect their registration and other details.

“A case has been registered under Wildlife Protection Act against all transport officials identified in the video. The case has been forwarded by the deputy director of PTR,” said Anuradha Vemuri, principal chief conservator of forest, (wildlife) Uttar Pradesh on Thursday.

The officer explained that since all safari vehicles enter the forest reserve only after completing the necessary formalities, this checking was unwarranted.

Each safari vehicle undergoes thorough checks before being registered for tourists use. First, the owner obtains registration and a no objection certificate (NoC) from the regional transport office. Then, the driver’s credentials are verified, following by the issuance of fitness certificate and a pollution control certificate.

Additionally, a document confirming that the vehicle is not involved in any crime is obtained from police station corresponding to the vehicle owner’s address. Only after completing these steps is a vehicle permitted to ferry tourists inside the tiger reserve.

However, the video showed the transport department staff stopping each passing safari vehicle, all of which had tourists on board and were moving through the core forest area.

The officials checked the documents and before allowing them to proceed, which consumed valuable time from the limited duration allotted to tourists for exploring the forest. This left many tourists frustrated.

The inquiry will examine why safari vehicles were checked midway through the route instead of at the designated parking areas before or after the rides. It will also investigate why an additional round of inspections was conducted when all necessary documents are already obtained before the start of the tourist season.

The inquiry will also investigate how a non-safari vehicle was allowed to enter the tiger reserve and whether forest staff was pressured to permit its entry into the restricted safari area.

As the news of the incident reached higher authorities in Lucknow, officials in Pilibhit were questioned. When it was revealed that safari vehicles, despite all necessary checks and documents, were still being stopped, the deputy director of PTR forwarded the case.