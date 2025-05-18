Tribute paid to veteran journalist K Vikram Rao at UP Press Club

Several people, including politicians, journalists, trade union leaders and others, paid tribute to veteran journalist and president of the Indian Federation of Working Journalists, K Vikram Rao, at a prayer meet organised for him at the UP Press Club, Lucknow, on Saturday. Tribute being paid to veteran journalist K Vikram Rao at a prayer meet held at UP Press Club in Lucknow on May 17. (Sourced)

Rao, 87, passed away in Lucknow on Monday (May 12) and his last rites were performed the next day. Remembering Rao, former U.P. minister Ammar Rizvi proposed that the UP government establish a journalism institute after the veteran journalist.

“I will talk to the U.P. chief minister regarding this”, said Rizvi at the event and suggested that all journalists’ organisations should support the proposal. NCP leader and former legislator Siraj Mehndi said Rao’s demise was a loss to the journalist fraternity as he set very high standards.

Hind Mazdoor Sabha leader Umashankar Mishra said: “Today there is a dearth of journalists like Rao and it is time to follow the path shown by him in journalism.”

U.P. Working Journalist Union president Haseeb Siddiqui said Rao struggled hard for the protection of journalists’ interests. “The Union will hold discussions in his memory and legacy in all the places associated with him and his struggles”.

UP Press Club president Ravindra Singh said Rao never compromised his principles. Rao’s wife and other family members planted saplings in his memory on the occasion.

Former Uttar Pradesh minister Mahendra Singh, former MLA Shailesh Singh Sailu and BJP spokesperson Samir Singh were also present at the prayer meet.

Besides, Insram Ali, Rajat Mishra, Vijay Shankar Pankaj, Devraj Singh, Prem Kant Tiwari, Shivsharan Singh and Suresh Bahadur Singh paid tribute to the veteran journalist.

Nitin Srivastava, Rakesh Pandey, Sarvesh Singh, Manoj Mishra, Bharat Singh, Pradyuman Tiwari, Masoodul Hasan, Zafar Irshad, Dhirendra Srivastava, Shyam Babu, Indra Mani, Rajendra Dwivedi and Naila Kidwai were also among those who attended the ceremony.