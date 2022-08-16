Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Truck rams into house in Uttar Pradesh’s Mainpuri, kills couple

Truck rams into house in Uttar Pradesh’s Mainpuri, kills couple

Updated on Aug 16, 2022
Senior police superintendent Kamlesh Kumar Dixit said the truck on its way from Delhi lost control and rammed into Parushram Singh’s house
The driver and the cleaner of the truck also died in accident. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
A retired police sub-inspector and his wife were killed when a truck carrying building material rammed into their roadside house at Kurawali in Uttar Pradesh’s Mainpuri district on Monday night, a police officer said.

Senior police superintendent Kamlesh Kumar Dixit said the truck on its way from Delhi lost control and rammed into Parushram Singh’s house. “Parushram Singh and his wife died. ... Rescue operations were undertaken and injured were sent for treatment,” said Dixit.

He added that the driver and the cleaner of the truck also died in accident while six others in the vehicle were injured. Dixit said rescuers rushed to the spot and a heavy earthmover was called in for the rescue operation, which continued for four hours till 2am on Tuesday. He added dead bodies were removed from debris of collapsed house and were sent for post-mortem.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath offered his condolences to the families of the four killed and directed officials in Mainpuri to provide immediate medical treatment to those injured.

New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, August 16, 2022
