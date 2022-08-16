Truck rams into house in Uttar Pradesh’s Mainpuri, kills couple
A retired police sub-inspector and his wife were killed when a truck carrying building material rammed into their roadside house at Kurawali in Uttar Pradesh’s Mainpuri district on Monday night, a police officer said.
Senior police superintendent Kamlesh Kumar Dixit said the truck on its way from Delhi lost control and rammed into Parushram Singh’s house. “Parushram Singh and his wife died. ... Rescue operations were undertaken and injured were sent for treatment,” said Dixit.
He added that the driver and the cleaner of the truck also died in accident while six others in the vehicle were injured. Dixit said rescuers rushed to the spot and a heavy earthmover was called in for the rescue operation, which continued for four hours till 2am on Tuesday. He added dead bodies were removed from debris of collapsed house and were sent for post-mortem.
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath offered his condolences to the families of the four killed and directed officials in Mainpuri to provide immediate medical treatment to those injured.
Shivamogga: Man accused of stabbing ‘shot in leg’, say police; 3 held so far
Three people have been arrested and police are on the lookout for a fourth after clashes between two communities in Karnataka's Shivamogga district led to violence. The two communities clashed Monday over the display of banners showing Hindutva ideologue Vinayak Damodar Savarkar and 18th century ruler Tipu Sultan. The third accused - Mohammed Jabi alias Charbi - is the man who attacked the policeman, who is being treated Zabi's his injuries.
Dengue cases shot up around 7 times in Bengal till August first week
Dengue cases shot up nearly seven times in West Bengal till August first week compared to last year even as at least 11 municipalities have been identified the areas where the disease is taking a heavy toll. The state health department said around 450 dengue cases were detected till the first week of August in 2021. This year, the number has shot up to 3,104 during the same period.
In Bengaluru, BMTC marks 25 years on Independence Day; Twitter shows support
As India celebrated 75 years of freedom, the Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation observed 25 years of its inception and offered free rides to all commuters in the state capital of Karnataka on Monday. It has been 25 years since the Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation was established and demand for the public transport seems to be rising steadily amid Bengaluru's daily battles with heavy traffic congestion. Messages of support emerged on Twitter.
70-year-old woman, daughter-in-law found murdered in northwest Delhi
A 70-year-old woman and her daughter-in-law were found murdered at their residence at Subhash Park in northwest Delhi in the early hours of Tuesday, police said. The elderly woman's two grandsons discovered the bodies with stab wounds in their respective bedrooms on the ground and first floor of their house after they returned from a trip to Rishikesh and Mussoorie in Uttarakhand. Police said a murder case has been registered.
Delhi’s air quality satisfactory, light rainfall expected
Delhi's air quality remained in the satisfactory category as light rainfall with strong surface winds of 20-30 km per hour were expected on Tuesday. The air quality index was 58 at 7am compared to 62 (satisfactory) on Monday 4pm. The mercury was expected to hover around 34 degrees Celsius with chances of rain plunging it further over the next 48 hours as the monsoon trough shifts further southwards.
