Trust invites kin of ‘karsevaks’ to the temple inauguration

The Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has invited kin of ‘karsevaks’ (volunteers) who died in the police firing in 1990 for the January 22 Ram Temple inauguration in Ayodhya. VHP spokesman Sharad Sharma visited kin of karsevaks who had died during the police firing of 1990 and invited them for Ram Temple inauguration on January 22. (HT PHOTO)

The police firing, in which the karsevaks were killed, was ordered during the regime of then chief minister Mulayam Singh Yadav government and turned into a big election issue in subsequent polls.

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) spokesman Sharad Sharma visited the residences of Ayodhya-based kins of karsevaks -- Vasudev Gupta, Ramesh Pandey, and Rajendra Dharkar -- who were killed in 1990 firing.

Sharma’s visit happened a day after chief minister Yogi Adityanath had taken veiled potshots at the Samajwadi Party government, saying that “now there is no more firing in Ayodhya as people are now rejoicing and distributing sweets as Ram Temple is now becoming a reality.”

“I met Gayatri Pandey, Sandeep Gupta and Anita Dharkar, family members of karsevaks who gave the supreme sacrifice for the temple cause. Now, after several centuries of struggle, the Ram Temple is set to become a reality, the kin of karsevaks should be there to witness the grand event,” Sharma said.

“This great struggle for the temple cause could never have been successful without the support of our karsevaks,” he said.

Earlier on Monday, general secretary of the Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, Champat Rai had said that the kin of those who died for the temple cause would be invited. “These families of karsevaks would be among the 8,000 invitees for the mega event in which representatives of 50 nations would participate. Prime minister Narendra Modi, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, Governor Anandiben Patel and chief minister Yogi Adityanath will be among the top leaders at the event,” he said.