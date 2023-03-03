Trust plans grand Ram Navami celebrations in Ayodhya

For the first time since the construction of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir kicked off in August 2020, Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust and the state government are planning grand Ram Navami celebrations in the city. The nine-day Hindu religious festival of Navratri will start March 22 and end with Ram Navami on March 31. (HT File)

The nine-day Hindu religious festival of Navratri will start March 22 and end with Ram Navami on March 31. Also, around 200 artists are scheduled to perform in the series of events to be organised by the state culture department from March 28.

The Yogi Adityanath government will also be organising ‘Ramayan Conclave’ and ‘Ramleela Mahotsav’ at the temple site on Ram Navami. The Mahotsav will likely be inaugurated by chief minister Yogi Adityanath on March 30.

The trust has also decided not to confine the nine-day Chaitra Navratri celebrations just to the Ram Janmabhoomi premises. Several events will be organised at the Ram Ki Paidi ghat on the banks of river Saryu and other parts of the city as well.

“The Ram Navami celebrations this year will be organised across the city to ensure participation of more people. Only a few are allowed to the Ram Janmabhoomi site due to security reasons on the occasion of Ram Navami,” said Dr Anil Mishra, a member of the trust. “Therefore, the Trust has decided to organise Ram Navami celebrations at several locations in Ayodhya this year.” The trust is expecting a turnout of several lakh devotees in Ayodhya for the celebrations.

Such celebrations in Ayodhya are part of a series of mega events planned in the temple town before the Ram Mandir is scheduled to open for devotees on the occasion of Makar Sankranti next year. The celebrations are also important as the Modi government is likely to show the temple as its fulfilled poll promise during campaigning for the general elections scheduled next year.

