Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Turncoats will only harm others: Maya
lucknow news

Turncoats will only harm others: Maya

In a tweet, Maya said turncoats will not increase the support of any political party. Instead, they will harm them
In a tweet, Maya said turncoats will not increase the support of any political party. Instead, they will harm them (HT file)
In a tweet, Maya said turncoats will not increase the support of any political party. Instead, they will harm them (HT file)
Published on Oct 31, 2021 09:15 PM IST
Copy Link
By HT Correspondent, Lucknow

A day after six rebel Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MLAs joined Samajwadi Party (SP), BSP chief Mayawati on Sunday termed them as “rainy season frogs” (seasonal players) who were hopping from one party to another before the assembly polls.

In a series of tweets, Mayawati said, “With assembly election approaching, the period of defectors hopping from one party to another has started but the defection is not going to increase the support of any political party. Instead, it will harm them. The BSP should maintain a distance from such rainy season frogs.”

“Not only the defectors but like rainy season frogs, the names of many such political parties are also being heard whose names were not seen and heard till now. People understand such a game for power. It is not going to have any effect on them. The change is permanent,” she added.

On Saturday, six BSP rebel MLAs namely Aslam Raini (representing Bhinga in Shravasti), Mujtaba Siddiqui (Pratapur, Prayagraj), Aslam Ali Chaudhary (Dhalauna, Hapur), Hakim Lal Bind (Handia, Prayagraj), Sushma Patel (Mungra Badshapur, Jaunpur), and Hargovind Bhargava (Sidhauli, Sitapur) joined the Samajwadi Party.

Earlier, former BSP state unit president RS Kushwaha and senior party leader Vir Singh had joined the SP.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, October 31, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out