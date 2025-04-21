Two bodies found near rly track in Lucknow, kin allege murder

The bodies of two men were found lying near a road next to the railway track in Viram Khand in Uttar Pradesh capital on Sunday even as kin of the deceased alleged they were murdered as there were injury marks on the bodies, police said. As per the kin of the deceased, both men worked as labourers in Lucknow. (For Representation)

Confirming it, additional deputy commissioner of police (east zone) Pankaj Singh said, “Police rushed to the spot after getting information at around 9 am. Both were sent to Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital where doctors declared one of them brought dead, while the other died during treatment.”

“The police have registered a murder case on the complaint received by the kin of the deceased. Four teams have been formed to work out the case,” the ADCP added. As per the kin of the deceased, both men worked as labourers here.

Station house officer, Gomti Nagar, Rajesh Tripathi said one of the two men was lying on the road next to the railway track in Viram Khand while the second was lying near a garbage heap nearby.

“The deceased were identified as Ram Sanware, 40, and Rakesh, 35, both residents of Kaiserganj, Bahraich,” he added.

“On the complaint of Rakesh’s wife Vandana, a murder case has been registered and further probe into the matter is in progress,” he said. The family members of the two men alleged that they had been beaten to death as there were injury marks on the their bodies.

“The crime was committed at night and later the two were dumped. A few men have been detained based on the CCTV footage and other details,” said a senior cop privy to the probe.