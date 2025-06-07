Two bouncers held for charging devotees at Banke Behari temple

Two bouncers from a private security agency were arrested for allegedly charging devotees for a smooth darshan at the Banke Behari Temple in Vrindavan. Mathura police have initiated action to cancel the agency’s licence, as it was promoting such paid services on social media. The Banke Behari temple in Vrindavan (File)

Sandeep Kumar Singh, circle officer (Sadar), Mathura, said a complaint was received from the Banke Behari Temple Management Committee against the two bouncers, who were accused of collecting money from devotees for ensuring hassle-free darshan.

“Rohit and Lucky alias Chotu were arrested by Vrindavan police on Friday evening. A case has been registered against them at the Vrindavan police station,” said Singh.

He added that their security agency was found publicising “convenient darshan” services on social media platforms. “Legal proceedings are underway to cancel the agency’s licence,” Singh said.

He clarified that no security agency is authorised to offer such services at the Banke Behari Temple and that anyone involved will face action and be barred from entering the temple premises.

The agency, identified as ‘Madhav Bouncer Group’, used to provide bouncers to escort devotees through the crowd—especially on weekends, when the temple sees a large influx of visitors from the National Capital Region (NCR) and beyond.

The agency reportedly shared videos of these so-called “VIP darshan” services on social media to attract more customers. The narrow lanes and long queues around the temple often result in crowding, particularly on weekends.