Two brothers, one a minor, died after a speeding milk van hit their two-wheeler near Kaka Dhaba in Malihabad on Tuesday noon, police said. Brothers killed in bike, milk van collision in Malihabad

“Sachin and Vipin Kashyap, aged 19 and 16 years, from Sahilamou in Malihabad, who were on a two-wheeler, were grievously injured after being hit by a speeding milk van,” said Anil Kumar Singh, Malihabad station house officer (SHO), adding the duo died on the way to a hospital.

“The driver of the milk van fled and police are looking for him. The bodies were sent for post-mortem and an FIR under IPC section 279 (rash driving) and 304 A (murder) was registered,” the SHO added.

Reportedly, Sachin and Vipin were the nephews of BJP district treasurer Dayaram Kashyap and their father Sunil Kumar is also a leader in the same party.